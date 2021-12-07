We support the move towards mandatory vaccinations, says Naptosa boss
- Teachers' union Naptosa says it is fully behind plans to introduce mandatory jabs in SA
- Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says government must provide more clarity on its proposal
The National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says it fully supports the introduction of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the country.
Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says the union conducted a survey that showed that the majority of its members would strongly support mandatory jabs in schools and other places of work.
Manuel says the union has communicated its survey findings with the education MECs across the country.
This comes as some of the top universities in the country introduce mandatory vaccination policies for the 2022 academic year.
We've surveyed our membership to find out exactly what the feelings are... our membership has come out fully in support of a vaccine mandate.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
We are going to make a statement later in support of a vaccine mandate because we believe the time is right. We believe that we can no longer be bullied by a cohort that is doubtful but not considering the well-being of a lot of people.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
We want government to spell out what it sees as mandatory so that we are all clear about what we are buying into but we support the moving towards mandatory vaccinations.
People think you'll be grabbed off the streets and just jabbed, which is not the idea with mandatory vaccination.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
