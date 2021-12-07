'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse'





Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is going to court to compel the National Prosecuting Authority to reveal to him the names of witnesses who connected him to the R255 million asbestos corruption case.

Magashule – who faces charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering - claims the case against him is politically motivated.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

… He says having compelled the NPA to disclose that docket… there seems to be no real evidence implicating him… He wants to compel the NPA to disclose its witness list… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

The political dimensions to this cannot be underestimated… Ace Magashule is playing that ulterior motive card, but he is also making the case that the NPA does not have a basis to take him to trial… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

The NPA cannot afford credibility wise to have this case collapse… There is a possibility that the slam-dunk evidence doesn’t exist… If this case implodes, it could be a ticking timebomb for the state and its credibility. Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24