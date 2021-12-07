Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals
The national debate is raging around the question of a vaccine mandate in South Africa.
The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has now come out in support of mandatory vaccination in the workplace and the restriction of access to certain events for the unvaccinated.
Many businesses have followed Discovery's lead by introducing a mandatory vaccination policy, along with some of the country's universities.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedlac Executive Director Lisa Seftel, who notes that the body is a collective of organised business, labour, community and government.
The social partners of Nedlac have been very involved in responding to the Covid pandemic, particularly because of its dire impact on the economy and have been very active in promoting vaccinations, mobilising... with business partnering to provide vaccinations free of charge with government.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
The rate of vaccinations is too low and therefore when Omicron variant emerged... the social partners really felt that one needed to do more to shift the dial.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
Seftel talks about the need for "positive and negative incentives" to promote the vaccination drive.
They believe that one should introduce these positive and negative incentives which is saying that certain venues... sport, cultural, hospitality... should only be allowed to be accessed by those people who are vaccinated, to be able to promote vaccination.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
Similarly, that in workplaces the occupational health and safety direction should require employers to do a risk assessment and if this says that vaccination is required for the workplace to be safe for fellow-employees, contractors... clients... then the employer should be able to require employees to be vaccinated.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
Seftel says the Nedlac social partners were responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement during his last address to the nation about the need to discuss the option of a vaccine mandate.
They have made quite detailed proposals both to amend the occupation health and safety direction and to amend the regulations, including trying to improve enforceability.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
These proposals have been submitted to government... with the understanding that government, for example the Minister of Employment and Labour in respect of occupational health and safety, would take it forward.Lisa Seftel, Executive Director - Nedlac
