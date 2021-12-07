Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 7 December 2021 3:12 PM
We support the move towards mandatory vaccinations, says Naptosa boss Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel. 7 December 2021 1:55 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
View all Politics
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas "The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning. 7 December 2021 1:21 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy shrinks by 1.5% Following four quarters of consecutive growth, GDP contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021. 7 December 2021 12:42 PM
Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Vuka Chonco. 7 December 2021 10:46 AM
View all Business
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend. 4 December 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas "The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning. 7 December 2021 1:21 PM
Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage? Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 7 December 2021 1:04 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy

7 December 2021 4:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Adam Gilchrist
Imran Khan
Refilwe Moloto
blasphemy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Priyantha Diyawadanage

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

An angry mob in Pakistan murdered a Sri Lankan man accused of blasphemy by beating him and burning him alive, sparking protests in both countries.

Several people in the crowd were seen taking selfies with the corpse.

Pakistani police have arrested more than 100 people.

The violence started after rumours spread that Priyantha Diyawadanage tore down posters with the name of the Prophet Muhammad from a building that was about to be cleaned.

Insulting Islam can potentially lead to the death sentence in Pakistan.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:19).

He was a factory manager… It looks like he took down some posters for the building to be cleaned. Among the posters he took down, there may have been one that had the name ‘Muhammad’ on it…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

He was burned alive… Imran Khan calls it a day of shame…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

RELATED: Pakistan: Killing of Sri Lankan accused of blasphemy sparks protests - BBC




7 December 2021 4:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Adam Gilchrist
Imran Khan
Refilwe Moloto
blasphemy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Priyantha Diyawadanage

More from World

CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas

7 December 2021 1:21 PM

"The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage?

7 December 2021 1:04 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Double-jabbed traveller infected with Omicron across a hotel hallway - study

7 December 2021 8:47 AM

A hotel guest in Hong Kong catches Omicron Covid from a guest staying across the hallway, despite both never leaving their rooms

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!

6 December 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents

3 December 2021 11:36 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi

2 December 2021 7:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist

1 December 2021 7:01 PM

Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor

1 December 2021 11:25 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This daily pill will prevent you getting HIV

1 December 2021 9:02 AM

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre, UCT speaks to Africa Melane about how these pills work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rewriting the fairy tale: Adoption is trauma stored in the limbic brain - expert

30 November 2021 10:10 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to psychotherapist Paul Sunderland about the psychological impact of adoption on adopted people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas

Business World

Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy

World

EWN Highlights

Saftu slams mandatory vaccines as unconstitutional

7 December 2021 6:07 PM

Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill

7 December 2021 5:42 PM

Government to support Business Unity SA on vaccine mandates

7 December 2021 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA