Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy





An angry mob in Pakistan murdered a Sri Lankan man accused of blasphemy by beating him and burning him alive, sparking protests in both countries.

Several people in the crowd were seen taking selfies with the corpse.

Pakistani police have arrested more than 100 people.

The violence started after rumours spread that Priyantha Diyawadanage tore down posters with the name of the Prophet Muhammad from a building that was about to be cleaned.

Insulting Islam can potentially lead to the death sentence in Pakistan.

The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

He was a factory manager… It looks like he took down some posters for the building to be cleaned. Among the posters he took down, there may have been one that had the name ‘Muhammad’ on it… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

He was burned alive… Imran Khan calls it a day of shame… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

