Stunt pays off handsomely for brutal boss who fired 900 workers over Zoom





RELATED: CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas

Online searches for Better.com skyrocket by 4400% in a day, after CEO Vishal Garg fired 900 employees – 9% of the entire company – without warning – and on Zoom, found digital marketing specialists Hennessey Digital.

Although Garg’s actions met with disgust around the world, it soon became household news, potentially generating his business hundreds of thousands of US dollars in extra revenue from free advertising and worldwide brand recognition.

Evil, greedy boss. © Elnur/123rf.com

Garg’s infamous stunt generated an ongoing debate online (it remains, right now, the most-read article on CapeTalk), with many reading about this HR catastrophe keen to Google what Better.com is.

Although most people searched out of curiosity, this extra online exposure could potentially generate thousands of new leads to their online mortgage business.

“It’s interesting to see how such a brutal act of firing 900 people at once could lead to exponential online exposure,” says Hennessey Digital CEO Jason Hennessey.

“It generated press coverage and publicity that would cost the company millions of dollars to obtain otherwise via the traditional methods of advertising. Whilst this action can be seen as ruthless and brutal, the company benefitted greatly from it, from a financial point of view.”

Better.com is an online mortgage company backed by investors such as Goldman Sachs, American Express, Citi.

Just last week, it received a cash injection of almost R12 billion from a Japanese investor.

Visit hennessey.com for more insights.