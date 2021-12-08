104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Vaccine Rollout: Three Government mistakes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings - Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT
Today at 16:20
Home alcohol delivery; risk, benefit and control
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:55
South African Airways (SAA) and CemAir announced the signing of an interline agreement on Tuesday.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Miles van der Molen - CEO at CemAir
Today at 17:05
The Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) Audit Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Section 25 Amendment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Asanda Ngoasheng
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Carry your own hand sanitiser' - study shows dodgy sanitisers dominating stores Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, a senior lecturer in entomology at the University of Pretoria. 8 December 2021 2:17 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabuza about their investigation. 8 December 2021 1:12 PM
View all Local
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 7 December 2021 3:12 PM
View all Politics
Stunt pays off handsomely for brutal boss who fired 900 workers over Zoom Better.com CEO Vishal Garg’s stunt made news around the world, bringing in thousands of new leads and loads of new business. 8 December 2021 8:45 AM
1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers. 7 December 2021 7:54 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
Cape Town’s Hard Livings takes gang war to Durban to wrest control of drug trade Lester Kiewit interviews Lee Rondganger, a journalist at The Star Newspaper. 8 December 2021 12:46 PM
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC). 7 December 2021 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life

8 December 2021 9:46 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
literacy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Centenarians
Kuttiyamma

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A 104-year-old Indian woman has learned to read and write for the first time in her life.

Kuttiyamma wanted to learn how to read since she was a small child, but a very early marriage and a life focused on the household snuffed her dream, until now.

The centenarian scored 89% in the government-sponsored literacy programme that she joined.

© gregorylee/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:03).

She always wanted to go to school, but there was always something else in the way. There were chores at home, marriage at 16, a load of children, a lifetime of more chores, work, work, work…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

She was 103 when she joined a government-sponsored literacy programme. She finally learned how to read and write… scoring 89 out of 100 on the official literacy test…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Her long-held dream was to read and write, and become a teacher…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

The simple pleasure of being able to read and write! The smile on her face… was just lovely!

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



8 December 2021 9:46 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
literacy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Centenarians
Kuttiyamma

More from World

China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank

7 December 2021 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy

7 December 2021 4:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas

7 December 2021 1:21 PM

"The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage?

7 December 2021 1:04 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Double-jabbed traveller infected with Omicron across a hotel hallway - study

7 December 2021 8:47 AM

A hotel guest in Hong Kong catches Omicron Covid from a guest staying across the hallway, despite both never leaving their rooms

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25!

6 December 2021 12:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents

3 December 2021 11:36 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi

2 December 2021 7:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist

1 December 2021 7:01 PM

Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor

1 December 2021 11:25 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza

Local

Stunt pays off handsomely for brutal boss who fired 900 workers over Zoom

Business

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Maluleke: Out of 425 auditees, there were 115 clean audits throughout SA

8 December 2021 1:25 PM

WATCH LIVE: AG Maluleke releases national & provincial audit outcomes

8 December 2021 1:15 PM

SA Aids Council applauds scientists’ move to alert world about Omicron

8 December 2021 12:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA