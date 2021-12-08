104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life
A 104-year-old Indian woman has learned to read and write for the first time in her life.
Kuttiyamma wanted to learn how to read since she was a small child, but a very early marriage and a life focused on the household snuffed her dream, until now.
The centenarian scored 89% in the government-sponsored literacy programme that she joined.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:03).
She always wanted to go to school, but there was always something else in the way. There were chores at home, marriage at 16, a load of children, a lifetime of more chores, work, work, work…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
She was 103 when she joined a government-sponsored literacy programme. She finally learned how to read and write… scoring 89 out of 100 on the official literacy test…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Her long-held dream was to read and write, and become a teacher…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
The simple pleasure of being able to read and write! The smile on her face… was just lovely!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
