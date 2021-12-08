Expert pleads with healthcare workers to get J&J booster shots amid low turnout





Not enough healthcare workers are getting their booster shots

Johnson & Johnson booster shots are being offered to them as part of a new phase of the Sisonke trial

Sisonke study co-lead Prof Linda-Gail Bekker says it's crucial that healthcare workers get jabbed again before the fourth wave

FILE: Nomvelo Radebe (22) from Soweto received her COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bara Taxi Rank. Picture: Department of Health.

Sisonke study researchers have urged more healthcare workers to come forward for their Covid-19 booster shots.

Only around 200,000 jabs have so far been administered since Sisonke's second phase began on 10 November.

According to Eyewitness News, there are less than two weeks left for the sector-specific immunisation.

Sisonke Study co-lead Professor Linda-Gail Bekker says healthcare workers need the J&J booster dose to "top up" their immune protection in light of the Omicron variant and fourth wave.

Prof Bekker says South Africans need to accept the reality that repeat shots will be needed over time to combat the Covid-19 virus as it mutates.

"This is not completely unprecedented, we know that there are other infections where we have to do this", she tells CapeTalk.

We are really calling on healthcare workers, particularly because we've now got this Omicron variant and a very scary fourth wave to just get it done. The availability is there. Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Centre

We are coming to terms with this virus, as we have other viruses. And it has become very clear that people need to go and top up their protection and it means they need to get another shot. Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Centre

People need to get over the disappointment that it wasn't a jab for life. We are having to recognise now that probably we are going to have to do repeat shots and it is just a reality. Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Centre