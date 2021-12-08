Expert pleads with healthcare workers to get J&J booster shots amid low turnout
- Not enough healthcare workers are getting their booster shots
- Johnson & Johnson booster shots are being offered to them as part of a new phase of the Sisonke trial
- Sisonke study co-lead Prof Linda-Gail Bekker says it's crucial that healthcare workers get jabbed again before the fourth wave
Sisonke study researchers have urged more healthcare workers to come forward for their Covid-19 booster shots.
Only around 200,000 jabs have so far been administered since Sisonke's second phase began on 10 November.
According to Eyewitness News, there are less than two weeks left for the sector-specific immunisation.
RELATED: New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19
Sisonke Study co-lead Professor Linda-Gail Bekker says healthcare workers need the J&J booster dose to "top up" their immune protection in light of the Omicron variant and fourth wave.
Prof Bekker says South Africans need to accept the reality that repeat shots will be needed over time to combat the Covid-19 virus as it mutates.
"This is not completely unprecedented, we know that there are other infections where we have to do this", she tells CapeTalk.
We are really calling on healthcare workers, particularly because we've now got this Omicron variant and a very scary fourth wave to just get it done. The availability is there.Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Centre
We are coming to terms with this virus, as we have other viruses. And it has become very clear that people need to go and top up their protection and it means they need to get another shot.Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Centre
People need to get over the disappointment that it wasn't a jab for life. We are having to recognise now that probably we are going to have to do repeat shots and it is just a reality.Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, Director - Desmond Tutu HIV Centre
More from Local
'Carry your own hand sanitiser' - study shows dodgy sanitisers dominating stores
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, a senior lecturer in entomology at the University of Pretoria.Read More
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.Read More
Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabuza about their investigation.Read More
Cape Town’s Hard Livings takes gang war to Durban to wrest control of drug trade
Lester Kiewit interviews Lee Rondganger, a journalist at The Star Newspaper.Read More
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.Read More
1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers.Read More
'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse'
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
We support the move towards mandatory vaccinations, says Naptosa boss
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.Read More
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek
The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovations.Read More