Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza





National Consumer Commission says the names of the instant noodle brands it's investigating will be revealed in the next few days

Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza says they have to give the manufacturers a heads up before going public

The commission is probing the link between two noodle brands and the deaths of five children

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) could reveal the names of the two brands linked to the suspected noodle deaths before the end of the week.

Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza says the NCC is in the process of communicating with the two manufacturers involved in its investigation.

"We want to formally serve them with an investigation certificate so that they know before we can go public and says this is the company. We need both parties to be aware of what is happening", she tells CapeTalk.

South African consumers have been putting pressure on authorities to name the manufacturers after reports of contaminated noodles that allegedly claimed the lives of at least five children last month.

Three children recently died in the Eastern Cape after allegedly ingesting contaminated noodles. A few days later, two siblings in Mpumalanga died after a similar incident.

Two weeks ago, the Health Department confirmed that it was probing two different noodle brands involved in two separate tragedies.

Mabuza says the NCC's role is to monitor and scrutinise the retailers and two manufacturers linked to the case to evaluate their compliance with product standards and regular testing.

She says lab tests have not provided conclusive results at this stage.

We still have not received any lab results that conclusively ties the accidents... directly to a particular product. So, that is what is really what is still an issue. Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission

