Cape Town’s Hard Livings takes gang war to Durban to wrest control of drug trade
Cape Town gangsters have taken control of an area in Sydenham in Durban
Bodies are piling up with a level of violence that people in Durban are not accustomed to
Cape Town gangsters are more organised than those in Durban
Members of Cape Town's notorious Hard Living's gang are causing havoc in the Durban suburb of Sydenham.
They were allegedly brought to Durban by a drug lord who was friends with the late Hard Livings founder Rashied Staggie.
About 30 Hard Livings members are estimated to have been recruited to wrest control of the drug trade from the Sydenham Heights Boys.
More than 20 people have been killed in the latest spate of violence.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Lee Rondganger, a journalist at The Star Newspaper (scroll up to listen).
It’s scary for the communities here in Durban… They have set up base here in Durban and are fighting a drug war. There have been numerous deaths… These Cape Town gangsters have taken control of a small area in Sydenham…Lee Rondganger, journalist - The Star Newspaper
It’s three high-rise blocks of tenement flats where a mainly coloured population stays… This level of violence is intense… they are shooting each other 200 metres apart… Kids can’t play outside… This is a level of violence that people in Durban have seen on TV, what happens on the Cape Flats… Such close quarter gunfights…Lee Rondganger, journalist - The Star Newspaper
In Durban… it’s very loose… In Cape Town, it’s more organised… This type of violence… is a new level of intensity that Cape Town gangs brought here.Lee Rondganger, journalist - The Star Newspaper
Durban is a big manufacturing hub for these drugs… The kingpins here rely more and more on Cape Town [gangs] to run their fortresses in Durban. They’ve imported an entire crew of Cape Town people… They call them ‘Kaapies’ here…Lee Rondganger, journalist - The Star Newspaper
The kingpins behind this live in mansions in leafy suburbs… surrounded by bodyguards…Lee Rondganger, journalist - The Star Newspaper
