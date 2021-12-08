'Carry your own hand sanitiser' - study shows dodgy sanitisers dominating stores
- Hand hygiene remains a critical part of combating the spread of Covid-19
- But are all off-the-shelf hand sanitisers up to scratch?
- Some concerns have been raised about the efficacy of hand sanitisers after a study conducted by the University of Pretoria
A recent study has found that not all commercial, off-the-shelf hand sanitisers used by the public can be trusted.
University of Pretoria lecturer Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed conducted a study investigating the efficacy of 50 hand sanitisers collected from various sources and locations across Gauteng.
RELATED: SABS bans hand sanitisers containing acetone, methanol and methylated spirits
The findings reveal that the majority of hand sanitisers are substandard, do not contain the recommended alcohol content, and are mostly incorrectly labelled according to local and international standards.
Of the 50 hand sanitisers sampled, only 21 of them contained at least 70% alcohol; of these, only 14 met the Word Health Organisation's recommended 80% alcohol content to be effective against Covid-19.
RELATED: You may be using a hand sanitiser that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns
Dr. Ahmed says using substandard sanitisers defeats the purpose of hand hygiene.
That means it's not enough to destroy the virus or it's a level that will not destroy the virus properly... That means it is not servicing the purpose of hand sanitising in terms of hand hygiene and prevention of transmission of the virus.Dr Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, Senior lecturer in Entomology - University of Pretoria
He has advised that members of the public carry their own hand sanitisers when entering stores, restaurants and other establishments.
"The amount of alcohol in the sanitiser determines its efficacy against the virus", the scientist explains.
I analysed the alcohol contents from different hand sanitisers. In total, we had 50 sanitisers of which 41 of them are commercially off-the-shelf products.Dr Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, Senior lecturer in Entomology - University of Pretoria
Out of the 50 hand sanitisers, only 21 of them were found to contain at least 70% alcohol while the rest contained less than 70% of alcohol. This means that most of the hand sanitisers we analysed did not contain the recommended amount of alcohol to serve effectively as a virucidal.Dr Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, Senior lecturer in Entomology - University of Pretoria
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142297174_disinfecting-hands-taking-disinfection-alcohol-gel-on-hands-in-white-light-to-prevent-virus-epidemic.html?vti=mwxxrku9pbm0t8nqcc-1-84
