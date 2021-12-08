2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'





Data from the first two weeks of the Omicron wave in Tshwane – the global epicentre – paints an interesting and possibly heartening picture.

Most patients treated at public hospitals in Tshwane were unvaccinated.

While new infections are skyrocketing, patients needed less medical care.

Three-quarters of Covid patients were in the hospital for other conditions, and only found out they had Covid-19 upon arrival.

Hospital stays seem considerably shorter (2.8 days, on average) than during the pre-Omicron pandemic (8.5 days, on average).

Image from Pixabay.

RELATED: 'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen – skip to 8:08).

It looks like people didn’t get as sick as with Delta… a much smaller proportion needed a hospital, and they stayed in the hospital for shorter periods. Three-quarters of Covid patients went there for something else… and found out they had Covid… It looks like it's milder but more transmissible… Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

We can’t make clear conclusions [on disease severity]. We need longer than two weeks… Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Africa has been treated with a lot of discrimination with HIV… Studies show that Africans adhere significantly better to ARVs than Americans… The Canadians don’t want to accept our PCR Covid tests. It’s absolutely ridiculous! … Our ability to do the tests is most likely better than theirs! Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre