2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'
Data from the first two weeks of the Omicron wave in Tshwane – the global epicentre – paints an interesting and possibly heartening picture.
Most patients treated at public hospitals in Tshwane were unvaccinated.
While new infections are skyrocketing, patients needed less medical care.
Three-quarters of Covid patients were in the hospital for other conditions, and only found out they had Covid-19 upon arrival.
Hospital stays seem considerably shorter (2.8 days, on average) than during the pre-Omicron pandemic (8.5 days, on average).
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen – skip to 8:08).
It looks like people didn’t get as sick as with Delta… a much smaller proportion needed a hospital, and they stayed in the hospital for shorter periods. Three-quarters of Covid patients went there for something else… and found out they had Covid… It looks like it's milder but more transmissible…Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
We can’t make clear conclusions [on disease severity]. We need longer than two weeks…Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Africa has been treated with a lot of discrimination with HIV… Studies show that Africans adhere significantly better to ARVs than Americans… The Canadians don’t want to accept our PCR Covid tests. It’s absolutely ridiculous! … Our ability to do the tests is most likely better than theirs!Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/covid-omicron-variant-corona-6828700/
