2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

Today at 06:25
Youngsters showcase green business concepts at National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tamara Oliver - Grade 11 learner at Bonteheuwel High School
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Gender Ender
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: NPA - crisis or crossroads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach - DA MP and former prosecutor
Today at 07:20
2021 Matric Examinations come to an end in second year of pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Gripens grounded is latest blow to SA armed forces
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Martin - Editor of DefenceWeb
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
16 days: Father a Nation on how we can heal men and bpys
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Wilkinson - Authour & Founder at Father A Nation
Today at 09:30
NSRI's locally built rescue boat
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Today at 09:45
Schools banned from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores - PEASA reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vanessa le roux - Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Cape Town CBD
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 10:30
Why potatoes & tomatoes are so expensive
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA
Today at 10:45
'Please consider the needs of the events & catering industry'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isabella April - Co-founder at Vision Decor & Event Solutions
Today at 11:05
GBV & its impact on Mental Health
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
Today at 11:30
The Arkeytect and Dnemas new song and Balcony mixtape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akio Kawahito - Managing director and DJ and Culture Curator at Resonate Media Africa
Latest Local
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions Presenter Mike Wills chats to Prof Charles Parry of the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit. 8 December 2021 6:52 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
View all Local
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
View all Politics
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
View all Opinion
2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

8 December 2021 2:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tshwane
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Mia Malan
Omicron

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Data from the first two weeks of the Omicron wave in Tshwane – the global epicentre – paints an interesting and possibly heartening picture.

Most patients treated at public hospitals in Tshwane were unvaccinated.

While new infections are skyrocketing, patients needed less medical care.

Three-quarters of Covid patients were in the hospital for other conditions, and only found out they had Covid-19 upon arrival.

Hospital stays seem considerably shorter (2.8 days, on average) than during the pre-Omicron pandemic (8.5 days, on average).

Image from Pixabay.

RELATED: 'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen – skip to 8:08).

It looks like people didn’t get as sick as with Delta… a much smaller proportion needed a hospital, and they stayed in the hospital for shorter periods. Three-quarters of Covid patients went there for something else… and found out they had Covid… It looks like it's milder but more transmissible…

Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

We can’t make clear conclusions [on disease severity]. We need longer than two weeks…

Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Africa has been treated with a lot of discrimination with HIV… Studies show that Africans adhere significantly better to ARVs than Americans… The Canadians don’t want to accept our PCR Covid tests. It’s absolutely ridiculous! … Our ability to do the tests is most likely better than theirs!

Mia Malan, Director- Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre



More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

8 December 2021 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action

7 December 2021 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Vuka Chonco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'

6 December 2021 4:54 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'

3 December 2021 2:35 PM

The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents

3 December 2021 11:36 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'

3 December 2021 9:48 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation

2 December 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event

2 December 2021 11:18 AM

The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid

1 December 2021 12:12 PM

This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

