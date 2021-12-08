[PICS] New luxury hotel in Khayelitsha will boost township biz, says proud CEO
- CEO Annette Skaap says Khayelitsha's newly opened Spade Boutique Hotel will uplift the township economy
- The luxury establishment has been making headlines and officially opens its doors to guests from Wednesday
- Listen to Skaap in conversation with Pippa Hudson and Africa Melane in the audio clips above
The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa in Khayelitsha has officially opened for business with the arrival of its first guests on Wednesday afternoon.
The luxury hotel is the first of its kind to operate in a South African township.
The establishment is the brainchild of local businesswoman and former flight attendant Annette Skaap.
Skaap says she decided to open a hotel in Khayelitsha after being inspired by her travel experiences while working in the aviation industry.
RELATED: Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek
The Spade Boutique Hotel, located in Mandela Park, features 13 luxury suites suited for couples, execs, and families.
The luxury accommodation spot boasts an in-house gym, spa, restaurant, bar, and heated outdoor swimming pool.
They offer a complimentary shuttle service, unlimited WiFi, air conditioning, smart TVs and many other 4-star amenities,
Skaap says her vision for the hotel is to put Khayelitsha on the map and change the narrative about Cape Town's largest township.
She says The Spade has used local artisans, artists, vendors, and service providers to bring the hotel to life.
The CEO says she's confident that the hotel will be beneficial to the township economy with bookings streaming in.
Despite fresh travel bans, the looming fourth wave, and the new Omicron variant, the hotelier remains optimistic about opening for business this week.
Welcome to The Spade Boutique Hotel & Spa. Experience the other side of Cape Town and more beyond the City.— The Spade Boutique Hotel & Spa (@TheSpadeHotel) December 4, 2021
For bookings contact 021 285 0445 or email info@thespadeboutiquehotel.co.za pic.twitter.com/NMdL201izs
I sat down and I thought... let me put Khayelitsha on the map and also let me change the narrative that nothing good can come out of the township and that township people don't deserve luxury.Annette Skaap, CEO - The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa
It's people from all walks of life that we want to attract, tourists, international and local people... It's mostly people that are from Cape Town that have made bookings to come to the hotel.Annette Skaap, CEO - The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa
We decided to give an opportunity to local businesses... because we believe that the existence of this hotel will contribute immensely towards the township economy through job creation and to boost the local tourism and hospitality industry.Annette Skaap, CEO - The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa
I was in the aviation industry for 10 years, I've travelled around the world and I've been exposed to luxury and opulence. I've visited places like Bali and Singapore, I thought why not bring that home to Khayelitsha.Annette Skaap, CEO - The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CXI43rFjfSw/
