[PICS] New luxury hotel in Khayelitsha will boost township biz, says proud CEO

Today at 06:25
Youngsters showcase green business concepts at National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tamara Oliver - Grade 11 learner at Bonteheuwel High School
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Gender Ender
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: NPA - crisis or crossroads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach - DA MP and former prosecutor
Today at 07:20
2021 Matric Examinations come to an end in second year of pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Gripens grounded is latest blow to SA armed forces
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Martin - Editor of DefenceWeb
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
16 days: Father a Nation on how we can heal men and bpys
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Wilkinson - Authour & Founder at Father A Nation
Today at 09:30
NSRI's locally built rescue boat
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Today at 09:45
Schools banned from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores - PEASA reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vanessa le roux - Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Cape Town CBD
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 10:30
Why potatoes & tomatoes are so expensive
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA
Today at 10:45
'Please consider the needs of the events & catering industry'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isabella April - Co-founder at Vision Decor & Event Solutions
Today at 11:05
GBV & its impact on Mental Health
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
Today at 11:30
The Arkeytect and Dnemas new song and Balcony mixtape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Akio Kawahito - Managing director and DJ and Culture Curator at Resonate Media Africa
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[PICS] New luxury hotel in Khayelitsha will boost township biz, says proud CEO

8 December 2021 4:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
The Spade Boutique Hotel
The Spade Hotel
The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa
Annette Skaap

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Annette Skaap, the founder and CEO of Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa in Khayelitsha.
  • CEO Annette Skaap says Khayelitsha's newly opened Spade Boutique Hotel will uplift the township economy
  • The luxury establishment has been making headlines and officially opens its doors to guests from Wednesday
  • Listen to Skaap in conversation with Pippa Hudson and Africa Melane in the audio clips above
Image: Instagram/ Annette Skaap

The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa in Khayelitsha has officially opened for business with the arrival of its first guests on Wednesday afternoon.

The luxury hotel is the first of its kind to operate in a South African township.

The establishment is the brainchild of local businesswoman and former flight attendant Annette Skaap.

Skaap says she decided to open a hotel in Khayelitsha after being inspired by her travel experiences while working in the aviation industry.

RELATED: Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek

The Spade Boutique Hotel, located in Mandela Park, features 13 luxury suites suited for couples, execs, and families.

The luxury accommodation spot boasts an in-house gym, spa, restaurant, bar, and heated outdoor swimming pool.

They offer a complimentary shuttle service, unlimited WiFi, air conditioning, smart TVs and many other 4-star amenities,

Skaap says her vision for the hotel is to put Khayelitsha on the map and change the narrative about Cape Town's largest township.

She says The Spade has used local artisans, artists, vendors, and service providers to bring the hotel to life.

The CEO says she's confident that the hotel will be beneficial to the township economy with bookings streaming in.

Despite fresh travel bans, the looming fourth wave, and the new Omicron variant, the hotelier remains optimistic about opening for business this week.

I sat down and I thought... let me put Khayelitsha on the map and also let me change the narrative that nothing good can come out of the township and that township people don't deserve luxury.

Annette Skaap, CEO - The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa

It's people from all walks of life that we want to attract, tourists, international and local people... It's mostly people that are from Cape Town that have made bookings to come to the hotel.

Annette Skaap, CEO - The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa

We decided to give an opportunity to local businesses... because we believe that the existence of this hotel will contribute immensely towards the township economy through job creation and to boost the local tourism and hospitality industry.

Annette Skaap, CEO - The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa

I was in the aviation industry for 10 years, I've travelled around the world and I've been exposed to luxury and opulence. I've visited places like Bali and Singapore, I thought why not bring that home to Khayelitsha.

Annette Skaap, CEO - The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa



