'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'
Eskom needs to shut down a number of its ageing and ailing coal-fired power stations says energy analyst Mike Rossouw.
According to the Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO this would address the country's power crisis without the cost of bringing new generation online.
He names five power plants ranging in age from 50-60 years: Arnot, Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, and Komati.
RELATED: 'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'
Rossouw outlines what he says are the two main problems Eskom is facing.
They simply do not have the money, the manpower, the time, the infrastructure and planning resources... to maintain the existing fleet.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
The second problem is that the older power plants... are now in a situation where they require major maintenance which we just don't have the money to do. Eskom also doesn't have the resources to do it.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
The five power plants he's identified contribute 13% of energy or less to the national grid.
The problem is that a power unit of 100 megawatts (MW) takes exactly the same resources, money, manpower, everything as a 600 MW unit, so they'd do better focusing on availability. If they could improve availability of the other fleet they will more than compensate for the loss of that capacity...Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
... because we're not looking for more capacity, what we're looking for is more availability of the existing capacity.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
Rossouw believes Eskom is following a totally flawed strategy.
The only way to achieve increased availability of capacity is is to redirect those resources to the big plants that really matter and require attention, he says.
The power utility must end its fixation on capacity, Rossouw reiterates.
"What we need is available capacity."
It's like saying I need 100 taxis but I've only got 50 that work so I'm going to keep maintaining 100... rather than saying: Why don't you just get 60 back into a working order and you can lose the other 40, you don't need them.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
If we were to take off that so-called 13%... we could easily increase the available capacity by 20% or 30%. So we would more than double the available capacity by focusing our resources on the bigger plants... Nobody would have to lose their jobs...Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
Listen to Rossouw's argument in the audio clip below:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2014/06/21/20/11/power-station-374097960720.jpg
More from Business
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.Read More
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.Read More
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire
At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetimeRead More
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.Read More
Stunt pays off handsomely for brutal boss who fired 900 workers over Zoom
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg’s stunt made news around the world, bringing in thousands of new leads and loads of new business.Read More
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).Read More
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.Read More
1.5% slump in economy for Q3 due mainly to July looting, lockdown restrictions
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest GDP numbers.Read More
More from Local
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.Read More
SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Prof Charles Parry of the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
[PICS] New luxury hotel in Khayelitsha will boost township biz, says proud CEO
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Annette Skaap, the founder and CEO of Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa in Khayelitsha.Read More
2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
'Carry your own hand sanitiser' - study shows dodgy sanitisers dominating stores
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Yusuf Abdullahi Ahmed, a senior lecturer in entomology at the University of Pretoria.Read More
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.Read More
Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabuza about their investigation.Read More
Cape Town’s Hard Livings takes gang war to Durban to wrest control of drug trade
Lester Kiewit interviews Lee Rondganger, a journalist at The Star Newspaper.Read More
Expert pleads with healthcare workers to get J&J booster shots amid low turnout
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Professor Linda-Gail Bekker about booster shots for healthcare workers.Read More
More from Opinion
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.Read More
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.Read More
Cape Town’s Hard Livings takes gang war to Durban to wrest control of drug trade
Lester Kiewit interviews Lee Rondganger, a journalist at The Star Newspaper.Read More
Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).Read More
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".Read More
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.Read More
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.Read More