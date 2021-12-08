Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'

8 December 2021 8:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Crime
SAPS
The Money Show
Firearms Control Amendment Bill
Security
Firearms Control Act
Private security industry
private security
Bruce Whifield
Marco van Niekerk
Outdoor Investment Holdings
private security contracts

Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.
More that 3,000 security officers have been appointed to guard Prasa rail infrustructure. The agency loses millions to copper cable theft and other forms of vandalism. Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

A proposed bill limiting personal gun ownership was delayed in Parliament at the end of November to allow for more discussion.

The Firearms Control Amendment (FCA) Bill would remove the “self-defence” clause as a reason to apply for a gun licence.

A media statement published on polity.org.za contends that the Bill would also render the private security industry effectively unable to use force to fight violent crime.

RELATED: LISTEN Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws

The Bill would further impose dramatic limitations on hunting and sports shooting licences, which would bring the entire local hunting industry to an end writes Marco van Niekerk, CEO of Outdoor Investment Holdings (OIH).

Bruce Whitfield interviews van Niekerk on The Money Show.

OHI runs a number of retail and wholesale distribution businesses, including Safari Outdoor.

We handle the importation of firearms and ammunition primarily; we don't own a security company.

Marco van Niekerk, CEO - Outdoor Investment Holdings

Van Niekerk describes the proposed amendment to the Firearms Control Act as a "dangerous initiative".

It would severely restrict the private security industry, he says.

One of the primary concerns is if you just look at government - they spend R16.9 billion per annum on security contracts. That's _excluding _several spheres and branches of government... If you start including all of it, down into the provinces, it's closer to R100 billion a year.

Marco van Niekerk, CEO - Outdoor Investment Holdings

This points to a competing agenda within government itself he says - on the one hand wanting to restrict private security and on the other being unable to rely on the police for protection.

If you go back to General Bheki Cele's remarks and answers in Parliament earlier this year, he admitted that ten police stations have been victims of firearm robberies, including Joburg Central, Pretoria Central, Hillbrow... some pretty big stations...

Marco van Niekerk, CEO - Outdoor Investment Holdings

It's evident that they can't protect themselves and they can't protect us, and now they want to restrict the private security companies!

Marco van Niekerk, CEO - Outdoor Investment Holdings

It's completely irresponsible! van Niekerk exclaims.

The private security side is the one amendment, then the other amendment will impact private citizens...

Marco van Niekerk, CEO - Outdoor Investment Holdings

And that's not even considering that it will absolutely decimate the hunting and sport shooting industry which is another R12 billion a year income that's generated for South Africa... and probably 175,000 jobs excluding retail, which is another 25,000 jobs...

Marco van Niekerk, CEO - Outdoor Investment Holdings

When you talk a loss of firearms it becomes a very emotional thing.... but if you look at the correct statistics there are 3 million licensed firearm holders in South Africa and around 150,000 police officers... Consider how many firearms are lost by police officers... It's between 3.5 and 8 times more likely for a police officer to lose his firearm than for a private citizen.

Marco van Niekerk, CEO - Outdoor Investment Holdings

He says the crux of the matter is more effective prosecution of negligence, both in the case of private citizens and police members.

Listen to van Niekerk discuss the range of consequences if the Bill goes through:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
