Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts
Sasria has done a very good job, by and large, paying out those affected by the July riots, but there are always going to be exceptions...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce Whitfield chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about one franchisee affected by Sasria delays whose case she's taken up with the government-owned insurer.
RELATED: Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out
Knowler explains that "Sam" co-owns two second-hand stores, and a third outright, in KwaZulu-Natal.
The claim was sent in and approved by Sasria, with confirmation that the money would be paid out by the end of October.
All three store were completely destroyed, looted... the one in the Durban CBD was set alight...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
They were given R3 million (R1 million per store) as an interim payment pending finalisation and payout...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Three weeks ago, though, Sasria made the announcement that it was behind with paying out the total R32 billion's worth of claims.
Claims of up to R60 million will now only be settled by the end of March 2022.
Sam is devastated says Knowler.
While he has managed to re-open one of the three stores, the gutted shop in the Durban CBD may never open again.
The third store is ready to open after shop fittings were bought with the R1 million received for it, but Sam cannot afford to buy stock, pay the rent or staff salaries.
Sam has had to use the bond on his home to make ends meet, and 26 staff members are currently without an income... 26 families going into the festive season with no income since July.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler took up Sam's case with Sasria, but had not received the promised response by close of business on Wednesday.
Is there no way you can pay some of these more urgent claims earlier to avoid complete financial ruin?Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler will provide an update on The Money Show:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
