SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions





Substance abuse epidemiologist Prof Charles Parry says SA needs tougher laws for online alcohol delivery firms

The professor says a lot more can be done to regulate the growing market

He's made several proposals, including ID checks on purchase and delivery

Image copyright: backyardproduction/123rf.com

Alcohol policy expert Professor Charles Parry says South Africa needs more stringent rules to regulate online alcohol sales and home delivery services.

Prof Parry, who's a top substance abuse epidemiologist in the country, says there's not enough oversight of SA's burgeoning online alcohol delivery market.

Parry is the director of the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

He's proposed tougher restrictions on online booze sales to curb the abuse of alcohol and underage drinking.

Here are his recommendations:

1/. All deliveries must be placed in proper, sealed packaging with a caution warning label that alcohol is not for sale to persons under the age of 18

2/. There must be mandatory age verification both at the point of purchase and at the point of delivery, and all records must be kept

They can't say they're collecting it for someone, the parents are inside, they are not available, just give it to me. It has to be hand-delivered to someone who's over-18 with identification. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

3/. There must be mandatory legal training for alcohol delivery drivers by independent providers to keep them informed about the regulatory issues

There are no huge consequences for the driver if they deliver it to someone under 18 Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

4/. It must be a criminal offence to deliver alcohol to someone who is intoxicated

5/. Government should consider a minimum waiting period before companies can dispatch orders instead of on-demand delivery

6/. Policing authorities need to boost enforcement and visibility, including random checks of home deliveries and mystery shopper investigations

We know that a lot of the alcohol is not delivered by companies having a liqour licence. You can get anybody on a motorbike who delivers it. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

I think we're seeing much more of it and Covid-19 has probably brought it to the fore even. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC

From New Zealand, research has shown that online alcohol delivery has been associated with heavy drinking. So, I think we can expect that here too. There are lots of concerns. Prof Charles Parry, Director - Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at SAMRC