The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

8 December 2021 6:31 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Just the Hits
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith
Leeanda Reddy

Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.

Are you ready for #AnHourWith local actress Leeanda Reddy?

Every Sunday at 10am, CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to a well-known Capetonian to entertain you with a playlist of their 80s and 90s faves.

Film and TV star Leeanda Reddy will host this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Reddy is best known for her roles in popular TV shows such as eTV's Scandal!, SABC 3's Isidingo, and more recently M-Net's new crime drama Reyka.

Join her on Sunday 12 December at 10am as she shares some of the 80s and 90s music that was the soundtrack to her life.

Tune in on 567 medium wave, on DStv Channel 885, or stream live on our website




