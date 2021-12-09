Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country. 9 December 2021 6:54 PM
Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection. 9 December 2021 5:24 PM
No certainy on next 'family meeting' after SA’s state of disaster extended Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior reporter Gaye Davis. 9 December 2021 4:04 PM
View all Local
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
View all Politics
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
Why potatoes and tomatoes are so hellishly expensive right now Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede. 9 December 2021 12:37 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Sport
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

9 December 2021 9:13 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority
Glynnis Breytenbach
Refilwe Moloto
Shamila Batohi
Investigating directorate
Hermione Cronje
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

  • Neither one of the NPA, ID or Saps are fully equipped for the gargantuan task they have – the political will to make it so is lacking

  • There is more to more to Hermione Cronje’s resignation as Investigating Directorate Head than meets the eye

  • The public demands answers – and that’s how it should be

FILE: Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi (second right) at a media briefing in Pretoria on 24 May 2019 where she introduced the head of the newly established Investigative Directorate, Advocate Hermione Cronje (right). Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN

RELATED: 'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse'

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi is in the hot seat.

On Wednesday, she stood before Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, answering questions about the dearth of prosecutions in high-profile corruption cases.

She’s been under fire since Investigating Directorate Head Hermione Cronje announced her resignation after three unsuccessful years into her five-year term.

Batohi has publicly stated that there is no leadership crisis at the NPA – but legal experts have called it just that.

Members of Parliament slammed the NPA for moving so slowly, but Batohi insists it cannot be rushed.

She used the example of the Gupta family to demonstrate progress, saying that a few years ago they were openly flaunting their wealth but now they were effectively in hiding.

Batohi says the NPA is battling with budget constraints, and that it is 88 prosecutors short, specifically those able to deal with tax-related cases.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach (scroll up to listen).

Breytenbach understands the pressures of the job and gave her view on what is unfolding at the NPA.

RELATED: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'

I found her interaction somewhat unsatisfying, and a little disappointing, because three years down the line you can’t be doing the same-old-same-old… We understand how deeply hollowed out it was at the time of the appointment of Advocate Batohi… It’s a hard job… but it’s her job and she has to do it…

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA

Government has shown no political will to fully equip the National Prosecuting Authority nor the ID… There’s no sense of a serious commitment to fight corruption… The crooks are always five steps ahead of law enforcement because it's poorly resourced… But the police are in a much worse state! … They’re unable to provide prosecutors with the material they need…

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA

I certainly think there was more to it [reasons given for Cronje’s resignation]. Hermione Cronje is not a fainthearted person. She knew what the job was when she took it… She is not blind to what had happened at the NPA… It’s very unlike her to leave a project unfinished…

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA

I’m sure promises were made to her… and that has not been forthcoming. If you don’t give her the tools, then she can’t do the job…

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA

The public – the people who pay both her salary and mine – demand answers, and that’s how it should be! … You have to suck it up… There will always be pressure, and it’s healthy! …

Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA



9 December 2021 9:13 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority
Glynnis Breytenbach
Refilwe Moloto
Shamila Batohi
Investigating directorate
Hermione Cronje
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

More from Local

SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales

9 December 2021 6:54 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve

9 December 2021 5:24 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No certainy on next 'family meeting' after SA’s state of disaster extended

9 December 2021 4:04 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior reporter Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead

9 December 2021 2:55 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting health DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bonteheuwel teens shine at awards showcasing their green business concept

9 December 2021 12:58 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to budding entrepreneur Tamara Oliver from Bonteheuwel High.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mediclinic patients sent in for other issues then find out they have Covid-19'

9 December 2021 10:58 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Dr. Gerrit de Villiers, the chief clinical officer at Mediclinic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions

8 December 2021 6:52 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Prof Charles Parry of the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'

8 December 2021 6:49 PM

"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

8 December 2021 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town’s Hard Livings takes gang war to Durban to wrest control of drug trade

8 December 2021 12:46 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lee Rondganger, a journalist at The Star Newspaper.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today

7 December 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

6 December 2021 8:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'

3 December 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

1 December 2021 8:39 PM

'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)

9 December 2021 6:57 PM

It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'

8 December 2021 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'

7 December 2021 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals

7 December 2021 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse'

7 December 2021 3:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today

7 December 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'

3 December 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report

2 December 2021 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021

2 December 2021 6:44 PM

'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed'

2 December 2021 9:09 AM

Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead

Local

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

Business Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

EU watchdog says Omicron 'mostly mild' as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding

9 December 2021 6:39 PM

Over 70% of South Africans believe GBV increased in the past year - survey

9 December 2021 6:31 PM

Health Dept: MAC were cautious about approving second vaccine dose for U18s

9 December 2021 5:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA