There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach
-
Neither one of the NPA, ID or Saps are fully equipped for the gargantuan task they have – the political will to make it so is lacking
-
There is more to more to Hermione Cronje’s resignation as Investigating Directorate Head than meets the eye
-
The public demands answers – and that’s how it should be
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi is in the hot seat.
On Wednesday, she stood before Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, answering questions about the dearth of prosecutions in high-profile corruption cases.
She’s been under fire since Investigating Directorate Head Hermione Cronje announced her resignation after three unsuccessful years into her five-year term.
Batohi has publicly stated that there is no leadership crisis at the NPA – but legal experts have called it just that.
Members of Parliament slammed the NPA for moving so slowly, but Batohi insists it cannot be rushed.
She used the example of the Gupta family to demonstrate progress, saying that a few years ago they were openly flaunting their wealth but now they were effectively in hiding.
Batohi says the NPA is battling with budget constraints, and that it is 88 prosecutors short, specifically those able to deal with tax-related cases.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach (scroll up to listen).
Breytenbach understands the pressures of the job and gave her view on what is unfolding at the NPA.
I found her interaction somewhat unsatisfying, and a little disappointing, because three years down the line you can’t be doing the same-old-same-old… We understand how deeply hollowed out it was at the time of the appointment of Advocate Batohi… It’s a hard job… but it’s her job and she has to do it…Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA
Government has shown no political will to fully equip the National Prosecuting Authority nor the ID… There’s no sense of a serious commitment to fight corruption… The crooks are always five steps ahead of law enforcement because it's poorly resourced… But the police are in a much worse state! … They’re unable to provide prosecutors with the material they need…Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA
I certainly think there was more to it [reasons given for Cronje’s resignation]. Hermione Cronje is not a fainthearted person. She knew what the job was when she took it… She is not blind to what had happened at the NPA… It’s very unlike her to leave a project unfinished…Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA
I’m sure promises were made to her… and that has not been forthcoming. If you don’t give her the tools, then she can’t do the job…Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA
The public – the people who pay both her salary and mine – demand answers, and that’s how it should be! … You have to suck it up… There will always be pressure, and it’s healthy! …Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament - DA
Source : Barry Bateman/EWN
