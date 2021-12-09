'Mediclinic patients sent in for other issues then find out they have Covid-19'
- Mediclinic says most Covid-19 patients in its facilities only found out that they had Covid-19 after being hospitalised for unrelated health issues
- The hospital group's Dr. Gerrit de Villiers has described these admissions as coincidental Covid-19 patients
- Despite overall milder illness, he says the majority of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care are unvaccinated
Mediclinic South Africa says most of the hospital group's Covid-19 positive cases are from patients who were admitted for unrelated health reasons.
Mediclinic's chief clinical officer Dr. Gerrit de Villiers says very few of the current Covid-19 patients were actually admitted because of severe illness due to Covid-19 complications.
Most of the cases in our facilities at the moment have a coincidental finding of Covid-19, whereas in the past, patients were admitted specifically for Covid-19. There's seems to be a slightly different picture than before.Dr Gerrit de Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic South Africa
De Villiers says the majority of those who are infected only show mild symptoms, but scientists are still studying whether this could be because of the new Omicron variant.
He says the private health group is seeing much milder disease for both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.
According to Mediclinic data, roughly 25% of its Covid-19 patients currently admitted in hospital are vaccinated against the virus.
"We see most of the patients in our facilities with very mild disease and that could also be the help of the vaccination", he tells CapeTalk.
However, the majority of patients in ICUs are unvaccinated individuals.
"There are very, very few patients in the intensive care units that have been vaccinated... which is where the sicker patients go."
You'll see in our data that we're also saying that it seems to be causing a slightly milder illness than previous waves and I think we have to watch that.Dr Gerrit de Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic South Africa
If you look at our low vaccination coverage generally in the country, we think that it's showing that there is probably some protection from the vaccination against this new variant that's circulating.Dr Gerrit de Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic South Africa
It's very early, we do not have all the details yet on this new variant and how it's clinical picture looks; how sick it makes people, and how it will play out.Dr Gerrit de Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic South Africa
