The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country. 9 December 2021 6:54 PM
Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection. 9 December 2021 5:24 PM
No certainy on next 'family meeting' after SA’s state of disaster extended Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior reporter Gaye Davis. 9 December 2021 4:04 PM
View all Local
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
View all Politics
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
Why potatoes and tomatoes are so hellishly expensive right now Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede. 9 December 2021 12:37 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Sport
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Netcare
Richard Friedland
Omicron
Omicron symptoms

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Omicron symptoms appear to be “far milder” than those caused by previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the now not so novel virus that causes Covid-19, says Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Only about one in 10 Covid-19 patients treated at Netcare facilities right now requires oxygen.

During the first three waves, all Covid-19 patients received oxygen.

© irrmago/123rf.com

RELATED: 2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

“If this trend continues, it would appear that, with a few exceptions of those requiring tertiary care, the fourth wave can be adequately treated at a primary care level,” says Friedland.

About 75% of patients admitted to Netcare hospitals since 15 November were unvaccinated.

South Africa recorded a whopping 19 842 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with no commensurate rise, so far, in the number of deaths.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Friedland (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: 'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

Most patients present with mild to moderate symptoms of flu, and nothing much more… In the first three waves, people could hardly breathe… Every single patient required oxygen… many required ventilation… 90% of patients in hospital now don’t require oxygen at all…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

Many patients have come in [for something else], then we happen to discover they have Covid-19. Most admissions are incidental…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We are seeing a younger cohort of patients… It may have something to do with the fact that children are not vaccinated…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We don’t know if this will take over from Delta. We certainly hope so… However, there may emerge another variant that is more severe…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

There seems to be a decoupling between the rate of community transmission… and hospitalisations. Those rates were in tandem during previous waves…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare



