Bonteheuwel teens shine at awards showcasing their green business concept
- Three high school learners from Bonteheuwel pitched their business idea this week at an award ceremony for green entrepreneurs
- Tamara Oliver, Cassidy Spoctor, and Farazaanah Laubser joined youngsters across the country at the event in Johannesburg on Wednesday
Three grade 11 learners from Bonteheuwel High School were among the young finalists who pitched their green business concepts to a judging panel at an event held in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards saw youngsters across the country showcasing their green innovation and entrepreneurial skills.
Tamara Oliver, Cassidy Spoctor, and Farazaanah Laubser from Bonteheuwel High attended the ceremony with their teacher Chad Moodie.
They were flown up to Joburg to present their concept of a clothes-exchange service that reduces clothes waste and enables buying and selling within the community.
Oliver says the purpose of the business would be to uplift Bonteheuwel residents, many of whom do not have an income.
In our community, we have a lot material dumping of waste. So what we're trying to do is instead of people dumping those materials, they can bring it to us in exchange for a small gift and we then resell it.Tamara Oliver, Grade 11 Learner at Bonteheuwel High
We resell it to the community where there are low income levels.Tamara Oliver, Grade 11 Learner at Bonteheuwel High
We looked at the problem within our community and that's how we came up with our business.Tamara Oliver, Grade 11 Learner at Bonteheuwel High
Source : . Image: Supplied to CapeTalk.
