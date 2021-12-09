Why potatoes and tomatoes are so hellishly expensive right now
-
Agri SA is not as concerned with weather-affected supply as it is with input costs – for example, Eskom wants a 20% increase in electricity tariffs, which would have a massive impact on prices
-
South Africa’s agricultural sector is wildly productive – despite competing with heavily subsidised overseas farmers
Tomato prices have skyrocketed by 21% in a week while the price of potatoes surged by 39% after heavy rainfalls ruined harvests.
Input costs such as those for fertiliser, fuel, herbicides, packaging, and labour have risen sharply.
Demand for potatoes and tomatoes typically rises over the festive season, the likely result being further price increases.
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede (scroll up to listen).
My plants rotted away because of flooding… soil damage and massive hailstorms… We shouldn’t be too worried. These products are produced all over the country… It’s a seasonal issue…Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
The bigger concern is the rise in input costs… Eskom wants a 20% increase. That will have a massive impact…Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Farmers are mere price takers… pre-1994 farmers in South Africa got subsidies from the state… We now only have 35 000 commercial farmers… of which only 2500 have a turnover of more than R20 million… Overseas farmers… get a lot of production support from the state, and even money if prices fall below a certain point…Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
We are blessed by very good farmers… It was the agricultural sector that was the saving grace of South Africa during lockdown…Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122546328_flat-lay-composition-with-bowl-of-sweet-potato-fries-on-marble-background-space-for-text.html?vti=lby2nv1z6gmill3pyd-2-30
More from Business
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.Read More
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot
Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.Read More
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.Read More
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire
At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetimeRead More
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'
"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.Read More
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.Read More