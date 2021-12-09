Why potatoes and tomatoes are so hellishly expensive right now





Agri SA is not as concerned with weather-affected supply as it is with input costs – for example, Eskom wants a 20% increase in electricity tariffs, which would have a massive impact on prices

South Africa’s agricultural sector is wildly productive – despite competing with heavily subsidised overseas farmers

© belchonock/123rf.com

Tomato prices have skyrocketed by 21% in a week while the price of potatoes surged by 39% after heavy rainfalls ruined harvests.

Input costs such as those for fertiliser, fuel, herbicides, packaging, and labour have risen sharply.

Demand for potatoes and tomatoes typically rises over the festive season, the likely result being further price increases.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede (scroll up to listen).

My plants rotted away because of flooding… soil damage and massive hailstorms… We shouldn’t be too worried. These products are produced all over the country… It’s a seasonal issue… Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

The bigger concern is the rise in input costs… Eskom wants a 20% increase. That will have a massive impact… Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Farmers are mere price takers… pre-1994 farmers in South Africa got subsidies from the state… We now only have 35 000 commercial farmers… of which only 2500 have a turnover of more than R20 million… Overseas farmers… get a lot of production support from the state, and even money if prices fall below a certain point… Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA