The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country. 9 December 2021 6:54 PM
Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection. 9 December 2021 5:24 PM
No certainy on next 'family meeting' after SA's state of disaster extended Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior reporter Gaye Davis. 9 December 2021 4:04 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
There's more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
Why potatoes and tomatoes are so hellishly expensive right now Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede. 9 December 2021 12:37 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
There's more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Why potatoes and tomatoes are so hellishly expensive right now

9 December 2021 12:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Food prices
Food price inflation
Agriculture
Agri SA
tomatoes
Abongile Nzelenzele
potatoes
The Morning Review
Christo van der Rheede

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede.

  • Agri SA is not as concerned with weather-affected supply as it is with input costs – for example, Eskom wants a 20% increase in electricity tariffs, which would have a massive impact on prices

  • South Africa’s agricultural sector is wildly productive – despite competing with heavily subsidised overseas farmers

© belchonock/123rf.com

Tomato prices have skyrocketed by 21% in a week while the price of potatoes surged by 39% after heavy rainfalls ruined harvests.

Input costs such as those for fertiliser, fuel, herbicides, packaging, and labour have risen sharply.

Demand for potatoes and tomatoes typically rises over the festive season, the likely result being further price increases.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede (scroll up to listen).

My plants rotted away because of flooding… soil damage and massive hailstorms… We shouldn’t be too worried. These products are produced all over the country… It’s a seasonal issue…

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

The bigger concern is the rise in input costs… Eskom wants a 20% increase. That will have a massive impact…

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Farmers are mere price takers… pre-1994 farmers in South Africa got subsidies from the state… We now only have 35 000 commercial farmers… of which only 2500 have a turnover of more than R20 million… Overseas farmers… get a lot of production support from the state, and even money if prices fall below a certain point…

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

We are blessed by very good farmers… It was the agricultural sector that was the saving grace of South Africa during lockdown…

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA



More from Business

IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)

9 December 2021 6:57 PM

It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.

Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'

8 December 2021 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.

One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire

8 December 2021 7:15 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime

'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'

8 December 2021 6:49 PM

"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.

'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

8 December 2021 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

Stunt pays off handsomely for brutal boss who fired 900 workers over Zoom

8 December 2021 8:45 AM

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg’s stunt made news around the world, bringing in thousands of new leads and loads of new business.

EWN Highlights

EU watchdog says Omicron 'mostly mild' as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding

9 December 2021 6:39 PM

Over 70% of South Africans believe GBV increased in the past year - survey

9 December 2021 6:31 PM

Health Dept: MAC were cautious about approving second vaccine dose for U18s

9 December 2021 5:26 PM

