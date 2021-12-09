Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot





The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved booster shots for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The booster can be given to people 18 and older, at least six months after they’ve received their second dose.

People 12 years and older with compromised immune systems may receive a booster 28 days after their second shot.

© fokusiert/123rf.com

