No certainy on next 'family meeting' after SA’s state of disaster extended
- There's no official word on when President Cyril Ramaphosa will next address South Africans on govt's Covid-19 response
- Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele would not be drawn on the possibility of another hard lockdown
- Gungubele says Cabinet has approved a further extension of the national state of disaster until 15 Jan 2022
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says he can't confirm whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation soon.
Gungubele held a media briefing on Thursday confirming the extension of South Africa’s national state of disaster into 2022.
The state of disaster will be extended until 15 January following Cabinet's approval, reports Eyewitness News senior journalist Gaye Davis.
According to Davis, Gungubele also could not guarantee that there would be no new hard lockdown.
He told reporters that government wants to strike a balance between saving lives and protecting the economy.
Cabinet is urging people to get vaccinated in order to reduce the chances of becoming severely ill, hospitalised, or dying due to Covid-19.
He [Gungubele] was asked about the possibility of a future lockdown, a hard lockdown; whether he could guarantee that there wouldn't be one, and of course he was not able to guarantee that.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
All he [Gungubele] could say is that they are going to have to see and would take decisions based on the scientific evidence.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
The national state of disaster has been extended to January 15 next year. I think this is the 19th time that it's been extended.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
It's essentially about dealing with the fresh wave of Covid-19 that's been fuelled by the Omicron variant.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
