Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead

The Health Department has given the green light for the 12 to 17 age group to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

They can go for a second dose of the vaccine once 42 days have passed since the first jab.

The department says SMSes will be sent to those who qualify for their second jab.

Children aged between 12 and 17 joined the vaccination queue in October but they were only allowed to get one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the time.

Scientific experts held off on the second jab after reports of increased heart inflammation risk in young boys.

Dr. Nicholas Crisp, the department's acting director-general, says they took a cautious approach and waited until there was more data available before giving the go-ahead for the second shot.

He says the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on vaccines has also given its stamp of approval.

The MAC took a cautious approach and decided to wait until there was more evidence around the allegations or reports of myocarditis in boys after the second dose. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

The MAC has looked at a wide range of evidence and has recommended to the minister that we can proceed with the second dose. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health

At the same time, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced that it has approved the use of a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for adults.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two parts and the booster shot is given to people 18 and older at least six months after the second dose has been received.

However, Dr. Crisp says Sahpra's safety approval of the booster shot does not automatically mean it will be rolled out immediately.

He says the Health Department must still make a decision after receiving advice from the MAC on vaccines.

We must remember that Sahpra is a regulator, it doesn't make policy decisions. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Acting director-general - Department of Health