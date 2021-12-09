Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve





A manhunt has been launched for rhino poaching suspects after four rhinos were killed at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve

A R100,000 reward has been offered for information that helps catch those responsible

Four rhinos have been killed at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve. Image: Aquila Collection website.

Four rhinos have died and another one has been left injured after they were butchered by poachers at a game reserve just outside of Cape Town.

Management at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve has expressed its shock and horror after the poaching incident which took place on Wednesday night.

Inverdoorn, which falls under the Aquila Collection portfolio of Big 5 safari lodges, has never had a poaching incident before.

Aquila Collection's marketing manager, Johan van Schalkwyk, says four rhinos - including one pregnant female - were found massacred by a 24-hour anti-poaching unit last night.

A fifth injured rhino was later found with a gunshot wound in the face. Van Schalkwyk says the injured female is being monitored by wildlife veterinarians.

The owner of Aquila Collection, Searl Derman, says he's horrified by the incident.

The game reserve is offering a R100,000 reward for confidential information that will lead to the successful arrest of the perpetrators.

A team of private forensic investigators has been hired to work alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS), CapeNature, the surrounding farming community and neighbourhood watches.

Van Schalkwyk says the reserve hopes that there will be some leads in the investigation soon.

Members of the public are invited to make donations towards the private investigation, forensic teams, medical and vet bills, training, staffing, and the reward being offered to motivate informants to come forward.

At around 10:40 last night, the anti-poaching unit came upon this extremely terrible, butchered scene and raised the alarm, and contacted lodge management and the owner... SAPS were brought to the scene, CapeNature was involved. Johan van Schalkwyk, Marketing Manager - Aquila Collection

That is the absolute shock and horror to the entire management team and the owner Searl Derman, is that there has been no reported incident at all of any fence breach or any suspicious activity Johan van Schalkwyk, Marketing Manager - Aquila Collection

It's a horrific, horrific time. Johan van Schalkwyk, Marketing Manager - Aquila Collection