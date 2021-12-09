Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve
- A manhunt has been launched for rhino poaching suspects after four rhinos were killed at Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve
- A R100,000 reward has been offered for information that helps catch those responsible
Four rhinos have died and another one has been left injured after they were butchered by poachers at a game reserve just outside of Cape Town.
Management at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve has expressed its shock and horror after the poaching incident which took place on Wednesday night.
Inverdoorn, which falls under the Aquila Collection portfolio of Big 5 safari lodges, has never had a poaching incident before.
Aquila Collection's marketing manager, Johan van Schalkwyk, says four rhinos - including one pregnant female - were found massacred by a 24-hour anti-poaching unit last night.
A fifth injured rhino was later found with a gunshot wound in the face. Van Schalkwyk says the injured female is being monitored by wildlife veterinarians.
The owner of Aquila Collection, Searl Derman, says he's horrified by the incident.
The game reserve is offering a R100,000 reward for confidential information that will lead to the successful arrest of the perpetrators.
A team of private forensic investigators has been hired to work alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS), CapeNature, the surrounding farming community and neighbourhood watches.
Van Schalkwyk says the reserve hopes that there will be some leads in the investigation soon.
Members of the public are invited to make donations towards the private investigation, forensic teams, medical and vet bills, training, staffing, and the reward being offered to motivate informants to come forward.
At around 10:40 last night, the anti-poaching unit came upon this extremely terrible, butchered scene and raised the alarm, and contacted lodge management and the owner... SAPS were brought to the scene, CapeNature was involved.Johan van Schalkwyk, Marketing Manager - Aquila Collection
That is the absolute shock and horror to the entire management team and the owner Searl Derman, is that there has been no reported incident at all of any fence breach or any suspicious activityJohan van Schalkwyk, Marketing Manager - Aquila Collection
It's a horrific, horrific time.Johan van Schalkwyk, Marketing Manager - Aquila Collection
There are 24-hour poaching units still on guard, doubling up their efforts at the moment.Johan van Schalkwyk, Marketing Manager - Aquila Collection
Source : https://aquilacollection.com/rhino-massacre-in-western-cape-as-festive-season-starts/?fbclid=IwAR1oe4T46bE0dGQMN8yyv8rUSMps-6Ach_4WDL4x_J-ZKw9aXNiqoOQ4kCA
More from Local
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales
Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country.Read More
No certainy on next 'family meeting' after SA’s state of disaster extended
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior reporter Gaye Davis.Read More
Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting health DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp.Read More
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot
Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
Bonteheuwel teens shine at awards showcasing their green business concept
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to budding entrepreneur Tamara Oliver from Bonteheuwel High.Read More
'Mediclinic patients sent in for other issues then find out they have Covid-19'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Dr. Gerrit de Villiers, the chief clinical officer at Mediclinic.Read More
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach
Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.Read More
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.Read More