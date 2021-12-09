IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
Urgent economic reforms are necessary to put South African on a lasting growth path, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.
An IMF team held virtual meetings with local officials along with representatives of the the public and private sectors over a period of three weeks.
"The discussions focused on policy measures and reforms to transform the current cyclical rebound into a lasting, job-creating, inclusive, and green recovery."
IMF staff have concluded the annual health check of the South African economy. The discussions focused on policy measures and reforms to transform the current cyclical rebound into a lasting, job-creating, inclusive, and green recovery. https://t.co/Gp0uXxZSET #IMFAfrica pic.twitter.com/6h3J4nYmaN— IMF Africa (@IMFAfrica) December 8, 2021
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics
It's a fair warning from the IMF says Glynos, one repeated many times already by local economists.
They're quite right to point out that unemployment is a crisis in this country, and thus far what we've seen in terms of a recovery hasn't really translated into much of an improvement at all on the labour market front... It's just getting worse...George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
The IMF suggested a full inventory of SOEs with some being divested or liquidated depending on commercial viability.
It also addressed South Africa's increasing expenditure and debt over the last ten years.
This is a trend we've identified for well over a decade. We had the global financial crisis in 2009 and one could have forgiven the government for spending deep in deficit shortly after that... trying to stimulate the economy...George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
The problem was that when the global economy started to improve we didn't recognise that this was the time to start scaling back on the amount of deficit spending that was taking place. The net result was that we gradually built up debt levels... and it's resulted in a problematic situation, one which allowed the government far less room to borrow in the future.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
Quite clearly a government that has overspent for a period of ten years doesn't have a good track record of being able to rein in its own spending, hence the warning from the IMF to say 'this needs to be addressed or you're going to find yourselves in fiscal trouble"George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
The IMF also highlighted the need to relax regulatory barriers impeding investment.
More difficult for government, says Glynos, is the question of ideology.
They need to wrap their heads around the idea that it might be good to shrink the size of government and to rely more on the private sector to take up some of the heavy lifting, in other words don't rely on government to be the driver of growth and the resolver of all problems in South Africa...George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
In fact let government get out of the way of the private sector... and reintroduce those efficiencies of which they [the IMF] speak.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2019/07/07/10/56/johannesburg-4322256_960_720.jpg
