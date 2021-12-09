'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
Report: Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembisa Fakude - Former Southern Africa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera
Today at 06:25
Case of Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of 4-year-old daughter postponed - AGAIN!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Winchester Hotel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Liffmann - General manager at Winchester Hotel
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Mantashe backs Shell and traditional energy sources
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Dir for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Prasa's Autopax bus operation under business rescue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Numsa spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Booster jabs 101
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
Pricey PCR tests follow up: CT based biotechnologist produces Africa's first Covid-19 antigen tests
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Uys
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist: Eversdal Primary school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Chelsey Delaney
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:15
Two weeks ago the UK Parliament discussed possible guidelines, regulations that control social media influencer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Thompson
Gail Schimmel - CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa
Today at 10:30
Help! I'm a restaurant owner who got a tough review on social media
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country. 9 December 2021 6:54 PM
Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection. 9 December 2021 5:24 PM
Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection. 9 December 2021 5:24 PM
View all Local
There's more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
View all Politics
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
View all Business
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
View all Opinion
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel
© kuprevich/123rf.com

The hospitality and tourism industry in South Africa will be heavily reliant on domestic travel this festive season, as the new Omicron variant ushers in international flight bans and the Covid-19 fourth wave.

The newly-appointed MD of Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa has penned an open letter to government, calling for certainty on inter-provincial travel.

RELATED: UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA

RELATED: 'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

The livelihoods of dedicated South African men and women directly and indirectly linked to the sustainability of the entire travel industry hangs in the balance.

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews McNeil on The Money Show.

"My timing probably couldn't be worse" quips McNeil on his recent appointment as MD.

The industry has been through a tough time. We thought we were through the worst of it and obviously the latest variant has brought a whole bunch of challenges right back again... but we'll fight back...

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

The recent international travel bans have obviously seen a lot of South Africans cancel or postpone their international trips and now they're turning to domestic and regional travel to fulfil their holiday needs.

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Therein lies an opportunity to try and limit the damage says McNeil "but we're asking the government to create some of that certainty, and soon."

Let's make the best out of a bad situation. Let's create some certainty for customers and get them travelling across the country.

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

We need now to try and support all those businesses that rely solely on tourism... We support around 1.5 million jobs across travel and tourism...

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Listen to the interview with the Flight Centre SA MD on The Money Show:




China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

9 December 2021 8:52 PM

Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)

9 December 2021 6:57 PM

It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.

Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Why potatoes and tomatoes are so hellishly expensive right now

9 December 2021 12:37 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede.

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'

8 December 2021 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.

One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire

8 December 2021 7:15 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime

SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales

9 December 2021 6:54 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country.

Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve

9 December 2021 5:24 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection.

No certainy on next 'family meeting' after SA’s state of disaster extended

9 December 2021 4:04 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior reporter Gaye Davis.

Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead

9 December 2021 2:55 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting health DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp.

Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Bonteheuwel teens shine at awards showcasing their green business concept

9 December 2021 12:58 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to budding entrepreneur Tamara Oliver from Bonteheuwel High.

'Mediclinic patients sent in for other issues then find out they have Covid-19'

9 December 2021 10:58 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Dr. Gerrit de Villiers, the chief clinical officer at Mediclinic.

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

9 December 2021 9:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek

7 December 2021 1:19 PM

The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovations.

Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy

5 December 2021 2:58 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams.

[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES

4 December 2021 9:58 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks

4 December 2021 8:24 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend.

Cape Town weekend weather - a bit of rain is coming

3 December 2021 1:49 PM

It’s the first weekend in December, yet summer proper remains elusive.

Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms'

3 December 2021 9:48 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman.

Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more

2 December 2021 8:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.

Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk

2 December 2021 11:47 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event

2 December 2021 11:18 AM

The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19.

IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)

9 December 2021 6:57 PM

It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

9 December 2021 9:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'

8 December 2021 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.

ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'

7 December 2021 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).

Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals

7 December 2021 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse'

7 December 2021 3:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today

7 December 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).

Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis'

3 December 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn.

Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report

2 December 2021 7:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.

Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021

2 December 2021 6:44 PM

'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.

