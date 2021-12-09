'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'





© kuprevich/123rf.com

The hospitality and tourism industry in South Africa will be heavily reliant on domestic travel this festive season, as the new Omicron variant ushers in international flight bans and the Covid-19 fourth wave.

The newly-appointed MD of Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa has penned an open letter to government, calling for certainty on inter-provincial travel.

The livelihoods of dedicated South African men and women directly and indirectly linked to the sustainability of the entire travel industry hangs in the balance. Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews McNeil on The Money Show.

"My timing probably couldn't be worse" quips McNeil on his recent appointment as MD.

The industry has been through a tough time. We thought we were through the worst of it and obviously the latest variant has brought a whole bunch of challenges right back again... but we'll fight back... Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

The recent international travel bans have obviously seen a lot of South Africans cancel or postpone their international trips and now they're turning to domestic and regional travel to fulfil their holiday needs. Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Therein lies an opportunity to try and limit the damage says McNeil "but we're asking the government to create some of that certainty, and soon."

Let's make the best out of a bad situation. Let's create some certainty for customers and get them travelling across the country. Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

We need now to try and support all those businesses that rely solely on tourism... We support around 1.5 million jobs across travel and tourism... Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Listen to the interview with the Flight Centre SA MD on The Money Show: