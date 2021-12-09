Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends
Can you just ignore the price and buy shares?
This sounds like a mad idea says Bruce Whitfield, but he commits to listening to the argument.
There are two parts to the answer says Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.
The starting point is that everyone obsesses about the prices of their investments (and exchange rates), when to get in and when to jump ship.
You spend so much time and energy on prices... What we know is all that energy and effort we put into trying to understand when we should buy, when we should sell and forecasting... you get to the point where you realise all that's going to happen is you're 'always' going to be perfectly wrong...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
We need to understand how do we get real growth from shares over long periods of time. Real growth is industry jargon - what it means is how much growth do you get above inflation and that's really why we invest our money...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
... to get proper capital growth over long periods of time that protect us against inflation, so that our money is growing faster than the cost of living.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Ingram emphasises that getting dividends from shares and reinvesting these is one of the keys to achieving real growth.
When share prices are down don't panic he says, because you can still earn the dividends.
If we're sitting there worrying about the price, in the interim we're sitting on cash - cash doesn't pay dividends, cash doesn't grow at a rate faster than inflation... So now we're missing out on one of the cornerstones of getting stock market growth... while just waiting for the price...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
He cites a study by Yale University that looked at the percentage of real growth from earning divdends and re-investing them over long periods of time.
It's going to be somewhere in the region of half of your return will come from re-investing dividends if you're investing for say 20 years, and it goes up to 80% of your growth if you're investing for longer periods...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
40 years might sound ridiculous but actually when we start out our investment career, most of us probably do it round about the age of 25...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Listen to Ingram's advice on investing in shares below (skip to 3:19):
Source : Pexels
