Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
Report: Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembisa Fakude - Former Southern Africa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera
Today at 06:25
Case of Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of 4-year-old daughter postponed - AGAIN!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Winchester Hotel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Liffmann - General manager at Winchester Hotel
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Mantashe backs Shell and traditional energy sources
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Dir for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Prasa's Autopax bus operation under business rescue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Numsa spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Booster jabs 101
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
Pricey PCR tests follow up: CT based biotechnologist produces Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen tests
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Uys
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist: Eversdal Primary school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Chelsey Delaney
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:15
Two weeks ago the UK Parliament discussed possible guidelines, regulations that control social media influencer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Thompson
Gail Schimmel - CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa
Today at 10:30
Help! I’m a restaurant owner who got a tough review on social media
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country. 9 December 2021 6:54 PM
Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection. 9 December 2021 5:24 PM
View all Local
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
View all Politics
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Sport
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stock market
Personal finance
investing
market volatility
Dividends
buying shares
exchange rates
investing in shares

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Can you just ignore the price and buy shares?

This sounds like a mad idea says Bruce Whitfield, but he commits to listening to the argument.

Picture: Pexels.

There are two parts to the answer says Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

The starting point is that everyone obsesses about the prices of their investments (and exchange rates), when to get in and when to jump ship.

You spend so much time and energy on prices... What we know is all that energy and effort we put into trying to understand when we should buy, when we should sell and forecasting... you get to the point where you realise all that's going to happen is you're 'always' going to be perfectly wrong...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

We need to understand how do we get real growth from shares over long periods of time. Real growth is industry jargon - what it means is how much growth do you get above inflation and that's really why we invest our money...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

... to get proper capital growth over long periods of time that protect us against inflation, so that our money is growing faster than the cost of living.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram emphasises that getting dividends from shares and reinvesting these is one of the keys to achieving real growth.

When share prices are down don't panic he says, because you can still earn the dividends.

If we're sitting there worrying about the price, in the interim we're sitting on cash - cash doesn't pay dividends, cash doesn't grow at a rate faster than inflation... So now we're missing out on one of the cornerstones of getting stock market growth... while just waiting for the price...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

He cites a study by Yale University that looked at the percentage of real growth from earning divdends and re-investing them over long periods of time.

It's going to be somewhere in the region of half of your return will come from re-investing dividends if you're investing for say 20 years, and it goes up to 80% of your growth if you're investing for longer periods...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

40 years might sound ridiculous but actually when we start out our investment career, most of us probably do it round about the age of 25...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Listen to Ingram's advice on investing in shares below (skip to 3:19):




9 December 2021 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stock market
Personal finance
investing
market volatility
Dividends
buying shares
exchange rates
investing in shares

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 8:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

1 October 2021 11:19 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

3 August 2021 2:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...)

8 July 2021 9:01 PM

Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:57 PM

Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead

Local

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

Business Local Lifestyle Politics

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

9 December 2021 8:57 PM

Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa to establish COVID-19 lab

9 December 2021 8:40 PM

US 'best place' to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

9 December 2021 8:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA