SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales
- New Zealand has banned cigarettes for anyone born after 2008
- The move is part of efforts to eventually phase out smoking in the country
- SA health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape says the New Zealand govt must be applauded for taking such a bold stance to crack down on nicotine addiction
South African health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape says New Zealand must be applauded for its bold plans to ban cigarette sales for future generations.
New Zealand's government announced that people who are currently 14 and younger will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes in the Pacific country.
The legislation will see the legal smoking age increase each year.
The move is part of a range of measures announced to stamp out smoking, including reduced access to tobacco countrywide and lower nicotine levels in cigarettes.
It's been described as one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry.
Dr. Letlape has praised New Zealand for its efforts to end smoking and tackle nicotine addiction.
He says the island nation has always encouraged smokers to quit or switch to less harmful products such as vaping - something that Dr. Letlape supports.
The health expert argues that vaping is a safer alternative for those who are addicted to smoking combustible cigarettes.
Dr. Letlape adds that New Zealand is using education alongside tobacco legislation, adding that South Africa's government should be taking notes.
"They are educating the young ones about not starting the habit", he tells CapeTalk.
They are giving those that are addicted a way out and they are assisting them but they are also trying [to ensure] that you do not create a new generation of people that are using combustible cigarettes.Dr Kgosi Letlape, Health activist
The most damaging way of getting your nicotine is through a combustible cigarette.Dr Kgosi Letlape, Health activist
The New Zealanders need to be applauded for the strides they are taking because they are the only government that openly promotes vaping to smokers. No other government does that... Vaping, among other modalities, is a significant reduction of exposure to harm. That has been proven scientifically.Dr Kgosi Letlape, Health activist
