Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen victory against Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 15:40
SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University after losing appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 15:50
Shell Survey: Moving forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Wege, Marine Predator Ecologist and lecturer in Zoology at University of Pretoria
Today at 16:20
Why There Are so Many Trucks on the Road and so Few Trains on the Tracks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - The Top Picks of 2021!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The Competition Commission: Major pathology labs agree to lower price of Covid-19 PCR tests to R500
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 17:20
Russia Ukraine Tensions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oleksiy Melnyk
Today at 17:45
Harry Potter's first book has sold at auction for $471,000. Where is our first South African copy hiding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Mills
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through... 13 December 2021 1:05 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 12:09 PM
PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo about the reduced price of Covid-19 PCR... 13 December 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Politics
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 12 December 2021 12:02 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol

* 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier-Philander
Tags:
Obesity
Fertility
reproductive health
polycystic ovarian syndrome
Sponsored Content
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
PCOS
Zaakirah Rossier-Philander
Sinopol
iNova Pharmaceuticals
Irregular menstrual cycles
Insulin Resistance
Anovulation
Alpha-Lipoic Acid
Myo-Inositol
Folic Acid

Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS.

A woman's reproductive health plays an important role in her life.

For most women, reproductive health is a sensitive subject – many women suffer in silence – embarrassed to discuss reproductive health issues such as severe period pain, irregular and absent menstrual cycles, ovulation problems, unexplained weight gain, unwanted hair growth, acne and the strain that struggles with fertility can have on their relationships.

In fact, most women aren't aware that many of the reproductive health issues they're experiencing are associated with a genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

Sadly, this means that thousands of women remain undiagnosed and untreated, which increases the risk of serious long-term complications such as diabetes, insulin resistance, hypertension or endometrial cancer.

According to a study, up to 82% of women who are diagnosed were unaware of their condition until it began to affect their fertility journey.

For this reason, Sinpol is putting Fertility In Focus on Lunch with Pippa Hudson between 13.00 and 15.00 on 14 December. Join the conversation as we discuss the medical conditions that can impact fertility, what options are available to women trying to conceive, and the mental health impact of the fertility journey.

Here are 5 factors that affect a woman's reproductive health:

If you're undiagnosed, this list could help you identify whether you should consider treating your reproductive health issues with Sinopol.

Irregular or absent periods

There are various factors that cause abnormal menstrual cycles – they include stress, lifestyle, endometriosis, birth control pill, PCOS, obesity and amenorrhea, among others.

Anovulation

Anovulation is a menstrual cycle without ovulation. It happens when an egg is not released from your ovary into the fallopian tubes during your period. This means that the hormones in your brain are not telling your body to prepare for the release of an egg and the egg is not fertilised, which results in no ovulation and no possibility of getting pregnant.

Increased testosterone (androgen) levels

While testosterone is considered a male sex hormone, women also produce small amounts of the hormone in their ovaries and adrenal glands. However, testosterone imbalances or increased androgens in women can cause irregular periods, acne, unwanted hair on the face and body, thinning of hair and obesity.

Insulin Resistance

Insulin is a hormone that the pancreas makes to allow cells to absorb and use blood sugar. However, when cells cannot absorb blood sugar, the cells begin to store glucose which leads to the cells becoming resistant to the constant insulin. Insulin resistance occurs when a woman's pancreas needs to pump out more insulin in response to high blood sugar levels thus the risk of prediabetes increases.

Obesity

As a result of most of the factors mentioned above, along with PCOS, women experience unexplained weight gain and often struggle to lose weight. Sadly, overweight or obese women struggle more than most with reproductive health issues that affect their fertility.

Where do I get help?

South African women with PCOS can trust Sinopol to bring back balance to their reproductive health.

Sinopol is a health supplement that contains a unique ingredient combination of Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Myo-Inositol and Folic Acid.

  • Alpha-Lipoic Acid is an antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress and helps promote healthy glucose metabolism.

  • Myo-Inositol helps reduce insulin resistance in patients with PCOS.

  • Folic Acid helps the body to metabolise proteins, helps to form red blood cells and helps to reduce the risk of neural tube defects prior to becoming pregnant and during early pregnancy.

Clinical research conducted on Myo-inositol and Alpha-Lipoic Acid has resulted in:

  • Improved reproductive health (in patients on in-vitro fertilisation cycles)

  • Reduction in body weight

  • Reduced insulin resistance

  • Reduced testosterone (androgen) levels

  • Reduced unwanted hair growth

These three ingredients work together and may help correct hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS and help restore balance to their metabolic indicators such as insulin, glucose, as well as associated reproductive health issues, including irregular menstrual cycles, reduce oxidative stress and insulin resistance.

Want to bring back balance to your reproductive health? Visit www.sinopol.co.za or ask your pharmacist or doctor about Sinopol.




* 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier-Philander
Tags:
Obesity
Fertility
reproductive health
polycystic ovarian syndrome
Sponsored Content
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
PCOS
Zaakirah Rossier-Philander
Sinopol
iNova Pharmaceuticals
Irregular menstrual cycles
Insulin Resistance
Anovulation
Alpha-Lipoic Acid
Myo-Inositol
Folic Acid

More from Local

Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan

13 December 2021 1:05 PM

The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through section.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...

13 December 2021 12:09 PM

Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo

13 December 2021 11:58 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo about the reduced price of Covid-19 PCR tests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 PCR test reduced to R500 - Competition Commission explains

13 December 2021 7:54 AM

Siyabulela Makunga of the Competition Commission discusses the latest development with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

13 December 2021 4:56 AM

The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'

12 December 2021 12:57 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Suspected poachers arrested near Llandudno after high-speed ocean chase

12 December 2021 10:11 AM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King gets an update from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe on outdoor activities in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant

11 December 2021 1:29 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to the owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach, Theresa Beukes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion’s Head parking lot

11 December 2021 11:07 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to correspondent Jeff Ayliffe for an update on outdoor activities in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nothing to do this Saturday? Sara-Jayne King has some ideas

11 December 2021 8:46 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life

12 December 2021 2:34 PM

Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet

10 December 2021 2:22 PM

Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] R90m refurb paying off for Cape Town's 'refreshed' Winchester Hotel

10 December 2021 8:52 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Michael Liffmann, the general manager of the Winchester Hotel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

9 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek

7 December 2021 1:19 PM

The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy

5 December 2021 2:58 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES

4 December 2021 9:58 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to do in Cape Town this weekend: Sara-Jayne shares her top picks

4 December 2021 8:24 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King tells you about some of the cool things to get up to in the Mother City this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life

12 December 2021 2:34 PM

Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe

10 December 2021 10:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

9 December 2021 9:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'

8 December 2021 6:49 PM

"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

8 December 2021 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town’s Hard Livings takes gang war to Durban to wrest control of drug trade

8 December 2021 12:46 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lee Rondganger, a journalist at The Star Newspaper.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today

7 December 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 PCR test reduced to R500 - Competition Commission explains

Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

Local

Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN SAPS appeal for info after 6 people murdered in Folweni

13 December 2021 2:46 PM

NTA calls on Mbalula to speed up release of COVID relief funding for taxi sector

13 December 2021 2:42 PM

NHLS resolves issues delaying the release of COVID-19 tests

13 December 2021 2:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA