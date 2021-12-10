Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol
A woman's reproductive health plays an important role in her life.
For most women, reproductive health is a sensitive subject – many women suffer in silence – embarrassed to discuss reproductive health issues such as severe period pain, irregular and absent menstrual cycles, ovulation problems, unexplained weight gain, unwanted hair growth, acne and the strain that struggles with fertility can have on their relationships.
In fact, most women aren't aware that many of the reproductive health issues they're experiencing are associated with a genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).
Sadly, this means that thousands of women remain undiagnosed and untreated, which increases the risk of serious long-term complications such as diabetes, insulin resistance, hypertension or endometrial cancer.
According to a study, up to 82% of women who are diagnosed were unaware of their condition until it began to affect their fertility journey.
For this reason, Sinpol is putting Fertility In Focus on Lunch with Pippa Hudson between 13.00 and 15.00 on 14 December. Join the conversation as we discuss the medical conditions that can impact fertility, what options are available to women trying to conceive, and the mental health impact of the fertility journey.
Here are 5 factors that affect a woman's reproductive health:
If you're undiagnosed, this list could help you identify whether you should consider treating your reproductive health issues with Sinopol.
Irregular or absent periods
There are various factors that cause abnormal menstrual cycles – they include stress, lifestyle, endometriosis, birth control pill, PCOS, obesity and amenorrhea, among others.
Anovulation
Anovulation is a menstrual cycle without ovulation. It happens when an egg is not released from your ovary into the fallopian tubes during your period. This means that the hormones in your brain are not telling your body to prepare for the release of an egg and the egg is not fertilised, which results in no ovulation and no possibility of getting pregnant.
Increased testosterone (androgen) levels
While testosterone is considered a male sex hormone, women also produce small amounts of the hormone in their ovaries and adrenal glands. However, testosterone imbalances or increased androgens in women can cause irregular periods, acne, unwanted hair on the face and body, thinning of hair and obesity.
Insulin Resistance
Insulin is a hormone that the pancreas makes to allow cells to absorb and use blood sugar. However, when cells cannot absorb blood sugar, the cells begin to store glucose which leads to the cells becoming resistant to the constant insulin. Insulin resistance occurs when a woman's pancreas needs to pump out more insulin in response to high blood sugar levels thus the risk of prediabetes increases.
Obesity
As a result of most of the factors mentioned above, along with PCOS, women experience unexplained weight gain and often struggle to lose weight. Sadly, overweight or obese women struggle more than most with reproductive health issues that affect their fertility.
Where do I get help?
South African women with PCOS can trust Sinopol to bring back balance to their reproductive health.
Sinopol is a health supplement that contains a unique ingredient combination of Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Myo-Inositol and Folic Acid.
-
Alpha-Lipoic Acid is an antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress and helps promote healthy glucose metabolism.
-
Myo-Inositol helps reduce insulin resistance in patients with PCOS.
-
Folic Acid helps the body to metabolise proteins, helps to form red blood cells and helps to reduce the risk of neural tube defects prior to becoming pregnant and during early pregnancy.
Clinical research conducted on Myo-inositol and Alpha-Lipoic Acid has resulted in:
-
Improved reproductive health (in patients on in-vitro fertilisation cycles)
-
Reduction in body weight
-
Reduced insulin resistance
-
Reduced testosterone (androgen) levels
-
Reduced unwanted hair growth
These three ingredients work together and may help correct hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS and help restore balance to their metabolic indicators such as insulin, glucose, as well as associated reproductive health issues, including irregular menstrual cycles, reduce oxidative stress and insulin resistance.
Want to bring back balance to your reproductive health? Visit www.sinopol.co.za or ask your pharmacist or doctor about Sinopol.
