Ward councillor slams justice system amid delays in Bonteheuwel child porn case
- Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says justice delayed is justice denied in the Bonteheuwel child porn case
- A 32-year-old mom allegedly sold naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web
- The case has been repeatedly postponed
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has slammed the continuous delays in the child pornography case involving a woman from the community.
A mother has been accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web.
The 32-year-old suspect was traced by a US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer and later arrested after the FBI picked up her internet activity.
RELATED: Bonteheuwel teens shine at awards showcasing their green business concept
The woman, who cannot be named to protect her daughter's identity, made her fifth appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
The case has been postponed to Monday 20 December but McKenzie says the ongoing delays are concerning.
"Our justice system is the biggest problem here, that it is just delaying, delaying, delaying", the councillor tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: 'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward
McKenzie says he's embarrassed that US authorities gave South African officials all the evidence to prosecute the case but still nothing has been done.
He says that justice delayed is justice denied.
I think it's a general failure of the justice system to the poorest of the poor who needs them the most to ensure that the communities move forward where there is just this absolute failure of getting prosecutions and getting cases to happen.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
It's quite disappointing. There's this huge attention around this case, it's a horrific case more than anything... There's just been nothing coming from the Department of Justice and the prosecutors in getting some sort of conviction around this because it's been an ongoing case, it's been the same thing every month.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
I've been at every court appearance, I've heard the same story every month that they are just not ready, they don't know what charges to bring, they're still deciding on the charges, they're still deciding whether the case will be heard at Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
For me, the big thing is: What message does this send to other perpetrators of similar actions? And we know these things are happening. That is fine to do it? That you won't get caught? That the South African justice system is just going to go on and on and on as if it is not something serious?Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor
Source : SAPS.
More from Local
Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan
The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through section.Read More
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...
Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.Read More
PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo about the reduced price of Covid-19 PCR tests.Read More
Covid-19 PCR test reduced to R500 - Competition Commission explains
Siyabulela Makunga of the Competition Commission discusses the latest development with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.Read More
[VIDEO] Suspected poachers arrested near Llandudno after high-speed ocean chase
Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King gets an update from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe on outdoor activities in Cape Town.Read More
'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to the owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach, Theresa Beukes.Read More
[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion’s Head parking lot
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to correspondent Jeff Ayliffe for an update on outdoor activities in Cape Town.Read More