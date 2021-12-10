Ward councillor slams justice system amid delays in Bonteheuwel child porn case





Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says justice delayed is justice denied in the Bonteheuwel child porn case

A 32-year-old mom allegedly sold naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web

The case has been repeatedly postponed

Picture: SAPS.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has slammed the continuous delays in the child pornography case involving a woman from the community.

A mother has been accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web.

The 32-year-old suspect was traced by a US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer and later arrested after the FBI picked up her internet activity.

RELATED: Bonteheuwel teens shine at awards showcasing their green business concept

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her daughter's identity, made her fifth appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The case has been postponed to Monday 20 December but McKenzie says the ongoing delays are concerning.

"Our justice system is the biggest problem here, that it is just delaying, delaying, delaying", the councillor tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: 'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward

McKenzie says he's embarrassed that US authorities gave South African officials all the evidence to prosecute the case but still nothing has been done.

He says that justice delayed is justice denied.

I think it's a general failure of the justice system to the poorest of the poor who needs them the most to ensure that the communities move forward where there is just this absolute failure of getting prosecutions and getting cases to happen. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

It's quite disappointing. There's this huge attention around this case, it's a horrific case more than anything... There's just been nothing coming from the Department of Justice and the prosecutors in getting some sort of conviction around this because it's been an ongoing case, it's been the same thing every month. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

I've been at every court appearance, I've heard the same story every month that they are just not ready, they don't know what charges to bring, they're still deciding on the charges, they're still deciding whether the case will be heard at Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor