[PICS] R90m refurb paying off for Cape Town's 'refreshed' Winchester Hotel
- There's a buzz at the newly reopened Winchester Hotel after its R90m reconstuction project
- The hotel's general manager, Michael Liffmann, says the new look and feel of the hotel has given it a much-need lift
The Winchester Hotel in Sea Point has been filled with bustling energy after the establishment reopened its doors last month.
The Winchester Hotel, previously known as The Winchester Mansions, received a R90 million facelift nearly a century after it was first built.
Michael Liffmann, the hotel's general manager, says the establishment has been refreshed with a monochromatic look and feel and simplistic modern touches.
RELATED: PICS: New luxury hotel in Khayelitsha will boost township biz, says proud CEO
The hotel's 76 guest rooms and suites have been revamped along with the iconic Harvey's Bar.
The space has been reinvented with a more contemporary style and a completely new restaurant, Shoreditch House.
Liffmann says Shoreditch House is the result of a partnership with restaurateur Rory Jossel and top chef Tim Pick.
Both Harvey's Bar and Shoreditch House have attracted a lot of new visitors to the establishment.
The hotel, which is now under new management, had closed its doors during the completion of the 18-month renovation project, coinciding with the Covid-19 lockdown. "It all kind of fell into the correct timing", he says.
It was a big project. We needed a lot of time to restore her to her current beauty.Michael Liffmann, General Manager - Winchester Hotel
The building was first constructed in 1922 as a block of apartments and was later converted into a hotel in 1960.
It has undergone many renovations since then, Liffmmann tells CapeTalk.
It's been a hotel since 1960, it slowly had refurbs done through the time. It had quite a big refurb done in early 2010 and I think it was time to finally uplift the hotel into 2021 where the rest of the industry is going into.Michael Liffmann, General Manager - Winchester Hotel
She was an old lady and now she has been revitalised into an original.Michael Liffmann, General Manager - Winchester Hotel
We've kept Harvey's Bar which is synonymous with the family... but we have changed the restaurant to Shoreditch House which is a partnership with Rory Jossel who's a restaurateur in Cape Town and fantastic chef Tim Pick.Michael Liffmann, General Manager - Winchester Hotel
What's exciting about this restaurant is that we've gone all wood and fire... The concept seems to be doing well, the restaurant seems to be doing extremely well, the bars are nice and busy so it's quite an exciting change to the hotel from where it was.Michael Liffmann, General Manager - Winchester Hotel
Source : https://www.facebook.com/winchester.hotel/photos/pcb.6444337125640928/6444336648974309/
