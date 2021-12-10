Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen victory against Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 15:40
SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University after losing appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 15:50
Shell Survey: Moving forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Wege, Marine Predator Ecologist and lecturer in Zoology at University of Pretoria
Today at 16:20
Why There Are so Many Trucks on the Road and so Few Trains on the Tracks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - The Top Picks of 2021!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The Competition Commission: Major pathology labs agree to lower price of Covid-19 PCR tests to R500
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 17:20
Russia Ukraine Tensions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oleksiy Melnyk
Today at 17:45
Harry Potter's first book has sold at auction for $471,000. Where is our first South African copy hiding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Mills
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through... 13 December 2021 1:05 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 12:09 PM
PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo about the reduced price of Covid-19 PCR... 13 December 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Politics
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 12 December 2021 12:02 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
Investec
Annabel Bishop
Africa Melane
Omicron

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

The South African rand weakened further on Friday as daily recorded Covid-19 cases surge to beyond 22 000, driven by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

There has been no commensurate rise in deaths, and early data suggest Omicron cause milder symptoms than Delta.

At 9:30 AM, the rand was trading at R16.06 against the dollar, further extending losses from it suffered on Thursday.

US inflation in November rose by 6.8% year-on-year, its highest rate in 31 years, raising expectations of higher interest rates and a quicker tapering of the Fed’s bond-buying.

Picture: 123rf

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop (scroll up to listen).

The rand usually has a positive experience in the last quarter of the year and the first quarter of next year… This year has been turned on its head. The United States… is approaching interest rate hikes… pulling money away from emerging markets…

Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

South Africa’s government now must protect domestic tourism… It needs to be cautious… The Omicron seems to be much milder than Delta… few people are getting severely ill… of course, many more people are vaccinated… [the government must] not close any areas… such as beaches…

Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

We’re likely to see the domestic currency in 2022 run between R15 and R16 to the dollar… The rand is unlikely to see any phenomenal strength…

Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec



10 December 2021 9:38 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
Investec
Annabel Bishop
Africa Melane
Omicron

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

8 December 2021 2:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

8 December 2021 1:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action

7 December 2021 10:46 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Zolani Mbanjwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'

6 December 2021 4:54 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'

3 December 2021 2:35 PM

The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents

3 December 2021 11:36 AM

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 PCR test reduced to R500 - Competition Commission explains

Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

Local

Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN SAPS appeal for info after 6 people murdered in Folweni

13 December 2021 2:46 PM

NTA calls on Mbalula to speed up release of COVID relief funding for taxi sector

13 December 2021 2:42 PM

NHLS resolves issues delaying the release of COVID-19 tests

13 December 2021 2:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA