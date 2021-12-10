Humpback whale carcass 'released off the rocks' after it washed up in Sea Point
- A dead humpback whale that washed up in Sea Point has been transported away
- Ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the carcass was spotted on Thursday morning after washing up during the night
- It's understood that the carcass was towed off the rocks with a vessel following the joint efforts of the City officials and NSRI
- The City’s coastal management team says it's not unusual for one or two dead carcasses to wash ashore
Officials from the City of Cape Town have removed a whale carcass from the rocks at Sea Point Promenade.
According to Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell, the carcass was released off the rocks on Thursday evening following an operation between the City's coastal management team and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).
It's understood that a rope was wrapped around the whale and it was towed away by an NSRI baot at high tide.
Jowell posted several updates on her Facebook page after the carcass was spotted on Thursday morning.
RELATED: WATCH: Humpback whales spotted feeding near Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard
The City says the cause of death is unknown but the City’s coastal management department says it's not an unusual occurrence for a few carcasses to wash ashore.
In a statement, the City revealed that a team would tow the carcass to the Oceana Power Boat Club, where a flat truck can collect it and transport it away.
The City’s Coastal Management Department has confirmed that this is not an unusual occurrence as there are currently many humpback whales along the coastline and when there are this many, it is common for one or two dead carcasses to wash ashore.City of Cape Town
The City can confirm that a whale carcass washed up on a rock on Thursday, 9 December 2021. The cause of death is unknown. The City’s Coastal Management Department has confirmed that this is not an unusual occurrence.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 10, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/L0mLfU6Vba#CTNews pic.twitter.com/ALWPvTmzJt
Source : https://www.facebook.com/nicolajowellward54/photos/a.510345506156650/1201254567065737/
More from Local
Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan
The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through section.Read More
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...
Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.Read More
PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo about the reduced price of Covid-19 PCR tests.Read More
Covid-19 PCR test reduced to R500 - Competition Commission explains
Siyabulela Makunga of the Competition Commission discusses the latest development with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.Read More
[VIDEO] Suspected poachers arrested near Llandudno after high-speed ocean chase
Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King gets an update from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe on outdoor activities in Cape Town.Read More
'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to the owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach, Theresa Beukes.Read More
[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion’s Head parking lot
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to correspondent Jeff Ayliffe for an update on outdoor activities in Cape Town.Read More