Humpback whale carcass 'released off the rocks' after it washed up in Sea Point





A dead humpback whale that washed up in Sea Point has been transported away

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the carcass was spotted on Thursday morning after washing up during the night

It's understood that the carcass was towed off the rocks with a vessel following the joint efforts of the City officials and NSRI

The City’s coastal management team says it's not unusual for one or two dead carcasses to wash ashore

Humpback whale carcass washes up on rocks off Sea Point. Image: Nicola Jowell/Facebook

Officials from the City of Cape Town have removed a whale carcass from the rocks at Sea Point Promenade.

According to Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell, the carcass was released off the rocks on Thursday evening following an operation between the City's coastal management team and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

It's understood that a rope was wrapped around the whale and it was towed away by an NSRI baot at high tide.

Jowell posted several updates on her Facebook page after the carcass was spotted on Thursday morning.

The City says the cause of death is unknown but the City’s coastal management department says it's not an unusual occurrence for a few carcasses to wash ashore.

In a statement, the City revealed that a team would tow the carcass to the Oceana Power Boat Club, where a flat truck can collect it and transport it away.

The City’s Coastal Management Department has confirmed that this is not an unusual occurrence as there are currently many humpback whales along the coastline and when there are this many, it is common for one or two dead carcasses to wash ashore. City of Cape Town