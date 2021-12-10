Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe





Minister Mantashe is fighting in the corner of fossil fuels – despite the inevitably of decarbonisation

Any exploration for oil and gas will have an impact on the environment

Gas produces less carbon than coal – but complete decarbonisation must remain the goal

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe on Thursday defended Shell against “unrelenting attacks”.

Mantashe has given his full support to Shell’s seismic survey off the Wild Coast.

"Africa deserves an equal chance to develop its economies on the strength of her natural resources,” said Mantashe.

He also likened opposition against Shell’s exploration of oil and gas to apartheid.

“We consider the objections to these developments as apartheid and colonialism of a special type, masqueraded as a great interest for environmental protection."

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Sampson Mamphweli of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).

The integrated resource plan calls for decarbonisation… through decommission of old coal-fired power stations… The Minister focusses more on defending the traditional sources of energy… Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies - Stellenbosch University

Gas is a welcome thing. It has less of a carbon footprint than coal… exploring for it… I disagree that it won’t have an environmental impact… Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies - Stellenbosch University

The Minister is wrong in saying there is no impact on the environment… Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies - Stellenbosch University