Company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles probed in connection with EC deaths





The NCC has launched an investigation into the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles

The commission says it has reasonable suspicion that Grandisync CC provided unsafe noodles to consumers

The supplier is being investigated in connection with the death of three children in the Eastern Cape who died allegedly after ingesting the noodles

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched a probe into an instant noodles supplier in the Eastern Cape after the recent deaths of three children.

The commission says it's investigating the conduct of Grandisync CC, the supplier of the Howe Instant Noodles that were allegedly ingested by the children before they died.

The NCC says it has reasonable suspicion that manufacturer Grandisync CC provided unsafe goods that posed potential risk to the public.

In a statement, the commission says while it is awaiting more laboratory results, the investigation will help it understand the nature, causes, and the extent of the risk posed by the noodles.

Earlier this week, the NCC's acting national commissioner Thezi Mabuza told CapeTalk that it was investigating two seperate companies after reports of contaminated noodles that allegedly claimed the lives of at least five children last month.

Three children recently died in the Eastern Cape after allegedly ingesting contaminated noodles. A few days later, two siblings in Mpumalanga died after a similar incident.

If the investigation reveals that Grandisync contravened the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, the commission will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal for a fine of 10% of their total annual turnover to be imposed or R1 million.

In October, the NCC launched a separate investigation into the conduct of Western Cape-based Elgin Fruit Juice after suspicion that it supplied unsafe juice concentrate that led to South Africa's mass apple juice recalls.