'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

10 December 2021 11:39 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Johnson and Johnson
Pfizer
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Mia Malan
Pfizer booster
booster shots
boosters
Johnson and Johnson booster

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

  • Booster shots will likely become available to qualifying South Africans by mid-January

  • Mixing-and-matching Pfizer and J&J has not yet been approved

  • Immunity after vaccination starts waning after about six to eight months

© teacherphoto/123rf.com

South Africa’s health regulator has approved booster shots of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people older than 18, six months after getting their second jab.

People 12 years and older with compromised immune systems may receive a booster 28 days after their second shot.

Frequently asked questions about boosters:

  • Can you mix-and-match Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines?

  • Can you get a booster sooner? Why six months?

  • Booster shots have been proven to give added protection; how much protection remains for those who have had only two jabs?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen).

On 28 December, the first people would qualify for boosters. It’s unlikely we’ll start then… We’re likely looking at middle January…

Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre

Mixing-and-matching has not been approved in South Africa… We need the J&J people to also have boosters… The FDA in the United States has approved J&J boosters two months after the first shot…

Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre

Between six and eight months after your second shot, the protection of Pfizer’s shot starts to wane… J&J… The FDA has decided on two months…

Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre



