'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'

SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University after losing appeal

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Mia Wege, Marine Predator Ecologist and lecturer in Zoology at University of Pretoria

Today at 16:20

Why There Are so Many Trucks on the Road and so Few Trains on the Tracks

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail

