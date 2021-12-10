'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'
-
Booster shots will likely become available to qualifying South Africans by mid-January
-
Mixing-and-matching Pfizer and J&J has not yet been approved
-
Immunity after vaccination starts waning after about six to eight months
South Africa’s health regulator has approved booster shots of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people older than 18, six months after getting their second jab.
People 12 years and older with compromised immune systems may receive a booster 28 days after their second shot.
Frequently asked questions about boosters:
-
Can you mix-and-match Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines?
-
Can you get a booster sooner? Why six months?
-
Booster shots have been proven to give added protection; how much protection remains for those who have had only two jabs?
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen).
On 28 December, the first people would qualify for boosters. It’s unlikely we’ll start then… We’re likely looking at middle January…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Mixing-and-matching has not been approved in South Africa… We need the J&J people to also have boosters… The FDA in the United States has approved J&J boosters two months after the first shot…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Between six and eight months after your second shot, the protection of Pfizer’s shot starts to wane… J&J… The FDA has decided on two months…Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_174361073_yellow-wooden-block-with-syringe-injection-symbol-and-text-booster-dose.html?vti=m0ucfgtpeyv888fd0q-1-26
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.Read More
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot
Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.Read More
Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action
Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Zolani Mbanjwa.Read More
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Omicron spike: 'Detail gets lost in the clickbait headlines'
Zain Johnson interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, Director of the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.Read More
Alcohol ban: 'Critical to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods'
The Beer Association of SA has approached the court to declare past alcohol sales bans "irrational, invalid and to set aside".Read More