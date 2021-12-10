Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test





A Cape Town-based entrepreneur and biotechnologist has produced the first locally-made Covid-19 antigen test in Africa

Ashley Uys is the CEO of Medical Diagnostech, which recently received a stamp of approval from regulator Sahpra

Uys says he's decided to "mess up the market pricing" with tests selling for only R30 to R50 in order to improve access

Medical Diagnostech managing director Ashley Uys. Picture: Facebook

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a locally made Covid-19 antigen detection kit developed by a Cape Town-based biotechnologist.

Ashley Uys is the CEO and founder of Medical Diagnostech, the first diagnostic test kit manufacturer to get regulatory approval for antigen testing kits in Africa.

Uys spent 18 months working on the antigen testing kits which have been authorised for sale.

The antigen test will tell you if have had Covid-19 before and offers results within 15 minutes.

Uys says the rapid test will cost between R30 to R50, compared to other tests in the market which cost as much as R185.

RELATED: 'Change the rules to make Covid-19 home test kits more available in pharmacies'

The CEO, who hails from Belhar, says access to cost-effective testing is vital in the fight against Covid-19, especially in Africa.

He's pleaded with retailers not to add major mark-ups on the rapid test kit, officially known as the MD SARS-nCoV-2 Antigen Device.

RELATED: 'The price should have come down' - expert backs probe into Covid PCR test cost

Uys tells CapeTalk that he's meeting with health officials on Monday to put forward some of his ideas on how to make Covid-19 testing more equitable and affordable.

He says cost is a big factor for people who want to test for Covid-19. "Not everybody cannot afford it... I advocate for cheaper testing, I definitely do"

We are looking at a total solution that is cost-effective. We cannot rely on first-world countries and import products all the time. That is the reason why we as Medical Diagnostech took the stance to mess up the market pricing. Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech

We know that the costing in the market at the moment can range anywhere from R185 but if you distribute the product, distributors in the market are selling it for about R80 but we are actually offering it to the market between R30 and R50 depending on volume. Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech