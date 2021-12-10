Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China
“The US, Australia, Britain and Canada will pay for their wrongdoing,” threatened China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
The warning comes after Australia, Britain and Canada joined the United States in barring their officials from attending the Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China’s vast human rights violations, especially against its Muslim Uyghur minority which some call a “genocide”.
There are perhaps more than a million Uyghurs detained in mass detention camps, termed "re-education camps", aimed at changing the political thinking of detainees, their identities, and their religious beliefs.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:33).
China is talking about how those countries will ‘pay the price for their mistaken act’…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has not accepted an invitation to attend the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in China…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
If we’re worried about China’s human rights record, then why are we letting China invest in our nuclear industries, our energy, let them build things, and export things, etcetera, etcetera?Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164472118_the-chinese-and-uyghur-flags-pattern-on-towel-fabric-are-placed-together-it-is-the-concept-of-the-re.html?vti=lyl5cdew6wbhtugv80-1-19
More from World
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report
Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates.Read More
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules
Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'
Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.Read More
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise.Read More
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
CEO brutally fires 900 workers over Zoom – just in time for Christmas
"The last time I did this, I cried," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg as he sacked 900 employees over Zoom without warning.Read More
Ho ho ho oh no! Is Covid to blame for a Santa shortage?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
Double-jabbed traveller infected with Omicron across a hotel hallway - study
A hotel guest in Hong Kong catches Omicron Covid from a guest staying across the hallway, despite both never leaving their roomsRead More