Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China





“The US, Australia, Britain and Canada will pay for their wrongdoing,” threatened China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The warning comes after Australia, Britain and Canada joined the United States in barring their officials from attending the Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China’s vast human rights violations, especially against its Muslim Uyghur minority which some call a “genocide”.

There are perhaps more than a million Uyghurs detained in mass detention camps, termed "re-education camps", aimed at changing the political thinking of detainees, their identities, and their religious beliefs.

The incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs is the largest detention of ethnic/religious minorities since World War II. © auuhoo/123rf.com

China is talking about how those countries will ‘pay the price for their mistaken act’… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has not accepted an invitation to attend the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in China… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent