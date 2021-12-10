Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet
It’ll be cloudy and cool on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.
It expects no rain and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius with a fairly light North-north-westerly.
On Sunday, partly cloudy near-windless conditions will prevail.
The maximum forecasted temperature is 21 degrees Celsius.
