CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case
- Covid-19 has struck the Cape Town City Ballet
- A positive Covid-19 case was confirmed this week, as the ballet company was meant to open its new Artscape show
- The company has been forced to cancel a chunk of its performances of 'A Christmas Carol - The Story of Scrooge'
The Cape Town City Ballet has had to cancel a large block of its Christmas ballet shows following a confirmed Covid-19 case affecting its production.
The ballet company was due to stage 'A Christmas Carol - The Story of Scrooge' from Thursday 9 December until Wednesday 22 December at the Artscape Theatre.
Due to a positive Covid-19 case this week, shows from 9 to 17 December have been canceled.
Performances will resume from Saturday 18 December to Wednesday 22 December inclusive as scheduled.
Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet, says further performances will be added.
"We're trying to put in one or two more shows", she tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.
While there are strict protocols in place, Turner says the company cannot afford to test their cast several times a week due to the prohibitively expensive cost of Covid-19 PCR tests and rapid tests.
She says in other parts of the world, theatres are testing their cast and staff for free.
Unfortunately, we were unable to put our opening show up on the 9th of December due to a Covid-19 positive case in the company.Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet
The most important thing is to keep everybody safe, including the 24 children that we have in the production.Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet
We try to manage it as best we can. PCR tests in South Africa and even rapid tests are really expensive whereas in other parts of the world, they become free. That's probably one of the biggest challenges facing us at the moment.Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet
Source : https://www.artscape.co.za/event/a-christmas-carol-the-story-of-scrooge-2/
