Today at 15:20
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen victory against Lewis Hamilton
Today at 15:40
SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University after losing appeal
Today at 15:50
Shell Survey: Moving forward
Today at 16:20
Why There Are so Many Trucks on the Road and so Few Trains on the Tracks
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - The Top Picks of 2021!
Today at 17:05
The Competition Commission: Major pathology labs agree to lower price of Covid-19 PCR tests to R500
Today at 17:20
Russia Ukraine Tensions
Today at 17:45
Harry Potter's first book has sold at auction for $471,000. Where is our first South African copy hiding?
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case

11 December 2021 9:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Artscape Theatre
Cape Town City Ballet
COVID-19
Ballet company

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet.
  • Covid-19 has struck the Cape Town City Ballet
  • A positive Covid-19 case was confirmed this week, as the ballet company was meant to open its new Artscape show
  • The company has been forced to cancel a chunk of its performances of 'A Christmas Carol - The Story of Scrooge'
Cape Town City Ballet to stage f 'A Christmas Carol - The Story of Scrooge'. Image: Artscape Theatre website

The Cape Town City Ballet has had to cancel a large block of its Christmas ballet shows following a confirmed Covid-19 case affecting its production.

The ballet company was due to stage 'A Christmas Carol - The Story of Scrooge' from Thursday 9 December until Wednesday 22 December at the Artscape Theatre.

Due to a positive Covid-19 case this week, shows from 9 to 17 December have been canceled.

Performances will resume from Saturday 18 December to Wednesday 22 December inclusive as scheduled.

Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet, says further performances will be added.

"We're trying to put in one or two more shows", she tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.

While there are strict protocols in place, Turner says the company cannot afford to test their cast several times a week due to the prohibitively expensive cost of Covid-19 PCR tests and rapid tests.

She says in other parts of the world, theatres are testing their cast and staff for free.

Unfortunately, we were unable to put our opening show up on the 9th of December due to a Covid-19 positive case in the company.

Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet

The most important thing is to keep everybody safe, including the 24 children that we have in the production.

Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet

We try to manage it as best we can. PCR tests in South Africa and even rapid tests are really expensive whereas in other parts of the world, they become free. That's probably one of the biggest challenges facing us at the moment.

Debbie Turner, CEO - Cape Town City Ballet



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
