Nothing to do this Saturday? Sara-Jayne King has some ideas
- No plans this weekend?
- Every Saturday morning, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recommends events taking place in and around Cape Town
- Kick back with Jenny & the Jameses at Cafe Roux
The Celtic band Jenny & the Jameses will be performing at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek on Saturday night.
The band is made up of Jennifer Eaves on vocals, guitar and piano, James Hall on violin and vocals, and multi-instrumentalist James Harvey on accordion, harp, bouzouki and vocals.
Formed in March 2015, the trio are all from South Africa but with Celtic heritage somewhere in generations past.
Price: R150
Date: Saturday 11 December 2021
Time: 18pm for supper. Music from 7:30pm until 9pm
Venue: Cafe Roux, Noordhoek
Click here to book tickets on the Quicket website.
- Get groovy with Cape Town's top DJs at the Nederberg Wine Estate
Some of Cape Town’s best-known DJs - like Tamara Chetty, DJ Willy, Dilo Xclusiv and Shylo -will be spinning the decks at a free event at the Nederburg Manor in Paarl.
The gig will take place on the lawn of the wine farm's Manor house.
Brought to you by the entertainment platform, E-Stream Cape Town, it gets underway 11am on Saturday morning and the music continues until 5:30pm.
You can support the SA entertainment industry while enjoying wine tastings, the a la carte menu at the Manor, our picnics, food trucks and more.
Price: Free entrance but attendees must pre-book Date: Saturday 11 December 2021 Time: 11am until 5:30pm Venue: Nederberg Wine Estate, Paarl
- Classic Christmas tale at the Artscape postponed
The Cape Town City Ballet has been forced to cancel some of its performances of 'A Christmas Carol - The Story of Scrooge', including those scheduled for this weekend due to the confirmation of a Covid-19 positive case.
