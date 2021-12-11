'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant
- It's mandatory that patrons are vaccinated to dine at the Duchess of Wisbeach in Sea Point
- Restaurant owner Theresa Beukes has defended her decision amid hateful comments from anti-vaxxers online
The Duchess of Wisbeach in Sea Point has implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for customers who wish to dine at the establishment.
It's been almost two weeks since restaurant owner Theresa Beukes announced the decision on The Duchess of Wisbeach's social media pages.
Patrons must present their vaccination cards or a negative Covid-19 PCR test done with 72-hours in order to sit down at the Sea Point restaurant.
There have been mixed reactions to the announcement online, with some very hateful comments posted on Facebook.
Beukes says the positive feedback far outweighs the negative responses.
The restaurateur says she took the decision because it is not worth putting customers and staff in danger for commercial gain.
Beukes says she has granted some exceptions for those who haven't been vaccinated for medical reasons.
She says that unvaccinated customers have to produce a letter from their doctors and they are seated separately.
"They sit very separately from others because they are compromised and they could compromise us", she tells Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King.
I've done it to protect my staff and hopefully provide a safer environment for my customers.Theresa Beukes, Owner - Duchess of Wisbeach
It was a bold move and a difficult move to make... obviously we need every customer we can get to keep our doors open... It's worked for us.Theresa Beukes, Owner - Duchess of Wisbeach
My customers are delighted, they feel safer and they're happy... In my experience, there have been way more positive than negative.Theresa Beukes, Owner - Duchess of Wisbeach
Source : https://www.facebook.com/duchessofwisbeach/photos/a.133496790146461/2026639237498864
