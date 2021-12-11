[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion’s Head parking lot





Table Mountain hikers have been warned to be extra cautious after multiple car break-ins this week

At least five cars were broken into on Thursday morning at the Lion’s Head parking lot

Table Mountain National Park says it's aware of the incident which has been reported to the police

Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

Hikers along Table Mountain have been cautioned not to leave valuable items on display in their vehicles when they park their cars.

Criminals broke into at least five cars that were parked next to each other at the Lion’s Head parking lot on Thursday morning.

The front seat, passenger windows were broken into, as seen on video footage posted online.

Responding to a video posted online, Table Mountain National Park says it is aware of the incident that occurred on Thursday morning.

It's understood that the incident has been reported to SAPS by one of the victims and is under investigation.

Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe has warned that criminals will be out in full force this season.

People are advised to save the City of Cape Town's emergency contact number 0214807700 which is can be called from a cellphone to report incidents on the mountain.

Just a reminder that crime season appears to have rolled in. Don't leave anything on view in your car. Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report

Lion's head had a mass break-in this week. Five all alongside each other, all broken into at the same time. Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report