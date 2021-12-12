[VIDEO] Suspected poachers arrested near Llandudno after high-speed ocean chase





- Four suspected poachers have been arrested after a high-speed ocean chase between Oudekraal and Llandudno

- The arrest was carried out after the suspects landed their vessel on the rocks and tried to flee up the mountainside

---

Image: Screengrab from video of poachers' arrest in Llandudno posted by JP Smith on YouTube

A Law Enforcement Marine Unit was patrolling poaching hotspots on Saturday when it spotted a suspicious vessel between Oudekraal and Llandudno.

A high-speed chase ensued when the crew aboard the craft attempted to flee the approaching police vessel.

The suspects landed their boat on the rocks and, still in their wetsuits, started running up the mountainside.

Our members quickly called in support, where multiple Law Enforcement, Traffic Services and Metro Police descended on Victoria Rd, Llandudno, and were able to cut off the escape path of the suspects. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Four suspects were arrested and are now in custody.

The Marine Unit impounded the vessel to hand it over to the police.

"Poaching is a serious threat to our marine resources but also closely linked to the gangsterism across the City" says Smith.