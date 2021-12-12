[VIDEO] Suspected poachers arrested near Llandudno after high-speed ocean chase
- Four suspected poachers have been arrested after a high-speed ocean chase between Oudekraal and Llandudno
- The arrest was carried out after the suspects landed their vessel on the rocks and tried to flee up the mountainside
---
A Law Enforcement Marine Unit was patrolling poaching hotspots on Saturday when it spotted a suspicious vessel between Oudekraal and Llandudno.
A high-speed chase ensued when the crew aboard the craft attempted to flee the approaching police vessel.
The suspects landed their boat on the rocks and, still in their wetsuits, started running up the mountainside.
Our members quickly called in support, where multiple Law Enforcement, Traffic Services and Metro Police descended on Victoria Rd, Llandudno, and were able to cut off the escape path of the suspects.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Four suspects were arrested and are now in custody.
The Marine Unit impounded the vessel to hand it over to the police.
"Poaching is a serious threat to our marine resources but also closely linked to the gangsterism across the City" says Smith.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O3JxGdg0-U
More from Local
Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan
The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through section.Read More
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...
Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.Read More
PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo about the reduced price of Covid-19 PCR tests.Read More
Covid-19 PCR test reduced to R500 - Competition Commission explains
Siyabulela Makunga of the Competition Commission discusses the latest development with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.Read More
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.Read More
'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to the owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach, Theresa Beukes.Read More
[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion’s Head parking lot
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to correspondent Jeff Ayliffe for an update on outdoor activities in Cape Town.Read More
Nothing to do this Saturday? Sara-Jayne King has some ideas
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More