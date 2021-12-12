[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'
A state memorial service was held on Sunday for South Africa's last apartheid-era president, FW de Klerk.
The former president died last month at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.
The family decided to hold a private funeral, as debate raged about the exact nature of de Klerk's legacy.
RELATED: FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family - Foundation
RELATED: De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer
Sunday's service took place at the Groote Kerk, one of the oldest churches in Cape Town.
Speakers included de Klerk's wife Elita, who was seated next to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
[PHOTOS]: State Memorial Service for former Deputy President Mr FW de Klerk pic.twitter.com/sEcvZoBQPW— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 12, 2021
Delivering the eulogy, Ramaphosa used the signing, 25 years ago, of the first Constitution of a democratic South Africa as his starting point.
He said the presence of de Klerk that day to bear witness, was deeply significant.
His presence was a measure of the changes that had taken place in our country.President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa noted that de Klerk’s speech on the 10th of February 1990, announcing the unbanning of political parties and the release of Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners, was a brave act,
Under his leadership, the NP was deliberately steered towards a democratic constitution... [At the same time] We can neither ignore nor must we ever seek to dismiss, the anger, the pain and the disappointment of those who recall the place FW de Klerk occupied in the hierarchy of an oppressive state. We must never forget the injustices of the past.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Many wondered why we are having a memorial on a state level for De Klerk, and we said we would have it because he is one person who played an important role in the evolution of our new democracy, whether we like it or not.President Cyril Ramaphosa
FW de Klerk was born of the African soil... And it is to the African soil that he has now returned. And it is here, within the warm embrace of this African soil, that he shall forever remain. I'd like to call upon all of us, whether we agreed with him or not, to now release him, so that he can be at peace.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The service concluded with Ramaphosa handing over the South African flag to Elita de Klerk.
Watch the state memorial service for FW de Klerk below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuZipx6xwbM
