[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:20
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen victory against Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 15:40
SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University after losing appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 15:50
Shell Survey: Moving forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Wege, Marine Predator Ecologist and lecturer in Zoology at University of Pretoria
Today at 16:20
Why There Are so Many Trucks on the Road and so Few Trains on the Tracks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - The Top Picks of 2021!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The Competition Commission: Major pathology labs agree to lower price of Covid-19 PCR tests to R500
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 17:20
Russia Ukraine Tensions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oleksiy Melnyk
Today at 17:45
Harry Potter's first book has sold at auction for $471,000. Where is our first South African copy hiding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Mills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through... 13 December 2021 1:05 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 12:09 PM
PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo about the reduced price of Covid-19 PCR... 13 December 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 12 December 2021 12:02 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace'

12 December 2021 12:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
FW De Klerk
APARTHEID
President Cyril Ramaphosa
FW de Klerk legacy
FW de Klerk memorial
Groote Kerk
state memorial service
Elita de Klerk

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.
Image: Screengrab from SABC video of FW de Klerk memorial service on YouTube, 12 December 2021

A state memorial service was held on Sunday for South Africa's last apartheid-era president, FW de Klerk.

The former president died last month at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.

The family decided to hold a private funeral, as debate raged about the exact nature of de Klerk's legacy.

RELATED: FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family - Foundation

RELATED: De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer

Sunday's service took place at the Groote Kerk, one of the oldest churches in Cape Town.

Speakers included de Klerk's wife Elita, who was seated next to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Delivering the eulogy, Ramaphosa used the signing, 25 years ago, of the first Constitution of a democratic South Africa as his starting point.

He said the presence of de Klerk that day to bear witness, was deeply significant.

His presence was a measure of the changes that had taken place in our country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa noted that de Klerk’s speech on the 10th of February 1990, announcing the unbanning of political parties and the release of Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners, was a brave act,

Under his leadership, the NP was deliberately steered towards a democratic constitution... [At the same time] We can neither ignore nor must we ever seek to dismiss, the anger, the pain and the disappointment of those who recall the place FW de Klerk occupied in the hierarchy of an oppressive state. We must never forget the injustices of the past.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Many wondered why we are having a memorial on a state level for De Klerk, and we said we would have it because he is one person who played an important role in the evolution of our new democracy, whether we like it or not.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

FW de Klerk was born of the African soil... And it is to the African soil that he has now returned. And it is here, within the warm embrace of this African soil, that he shall forever remain. I'd like to call upon all of us, whether we agreed with him or not, to now release him, so that he can be at peace.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The service concluded with Ramaphosa handing over the South African flag to Elita de Klerk.

Watch the state memorial service for FW de Klerk below:




Athlone Stadium's walk-through vax booths shut down, drive-through closes in Jan

13 December 2021 1:05 PM

The mass vaccination site at Athlone Stadium will be gradually closed, starting with the 40 vaccination booths at the walk-through section.

Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...

13 December 2021 12:09 PM

Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.

PCR test price drop a chance for SA's private health sector to reflect: Dr Dasoo

13 December 2021 11:58 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo about the reduced price of Covid-19 PCR tests.

Covid-19 PCR test reduced to R500 - Competition Commission explains

13 December 2021 7:54 AM

Siyabulela Makunga of the Competition Commission discusses the latest development with Refilwe Moloto.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

13 December 2021 4:56 AM

The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

[VIDEO] Suspected poachers arrested near Llandudno after high-speed ocean chase

12 December 2021 10:11 AM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King gets an update from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe on outdoor activities in Cape Town.

'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant

11 December 2021 1:29 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to the owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach, Theresa Beukes.

[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion’s Head parking lot

11 December 2021 11:07 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to correspondent Jeff Ayliffe for an update on outdoor activities in Cape Town.

Nothing to do this Saturday? Sara-Jayne King has some ideas

11 December 2021 8:46 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol

10 December 2021 4:52 PM

Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS.

Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop...

13 December 2021 12:09 PM

Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws.

Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe

10 December 2021 10:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University).

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

9 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel

IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)

9 December 2021 6:57 PM

It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

9 December 2021 9:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.

'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'

8 December 2021 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.

ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'

7 December 2021 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).

Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals

7 December 2021 8:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

'NPA cannot afford to have case against Ace Magashule collapse'

7 December 2021 3:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Land expropriation without compensation: 3 years of heated debate ends today

7 December 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Ruth Hall, a researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (UWC).

