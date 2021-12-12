Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen victory against Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 15:40
SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University after losing appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 15:50
Shell Survey: Moving forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Wege, Marine Predator Ecologist and lecturer in Zoology at University of Pretoria
Today at 16:20
Why There Are so Many Trucks on the Road and so Few Trains on the Tracks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - The Top Picks of 2021!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The Competition Commission: Major pathology labs agree to lower price of Covid-19 PCR tests to R500
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 17:20
Russia Ukraine Tensions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oleksiy Melnyk
Today at 17:45
Harry Potter's first book has sold at auction for $471,000. Where is our first South African copy hiding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Mills
No Items to show
Latest Local
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules

12 December 2021 12:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
UK
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
Covid-19 restrictions
COVID jab
Omicron
Omicron variant
Kay Oliver

Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Kay Oliver about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- The spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant continues to make headlines at home and abroad

- The UK Parliament is set to vote on tighter Covid restrictions in the coming week

- Correspondent Kay Oliver reports scientists are warning that two Covid jabs offer little defence against Omicron

---

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. (Pixabay)

Scientists in the UK are warning that without further Covid-19 restrictions, the country is facing a substantial wave of infections in January.

They say two doses of a vaccine will offer little protection against being infected with new Omicron variant.

RELATED: UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA

Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Kay Oliver (standing in for Gavin Grey).

Oliver says worrying information coming out about the new variant could well lead to tighter Covid measures in the country.

Scientists are predicting that if we don't take firmer action and toughen up on this new variant there could be between 25,000 and 75,000 deaths in this country over the next five months...

Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

... clearly a wave of infection predicted, putting 2,000 people in hospital in daily admissions...

Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

It's just been announced that basically the over-30s are to get the third booster jab. It would appear that with this new variant, the two jabs that people have been having are no defence against it.

Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

Oliver says the general feeling in the UK is that the relaxation of restrictions "was not a good idea".

There will be a vote in Parliament on Tuesday about introducing 'Plan B'.

This basically means tighter restrictions, Covid passports, people wearing masks... Some Tory MPs are planning to rebel against this because I think they're saying that it does look like Christmas could possibly be cancelled again... It seems that Labour will support the government, whatever it wants to do.

Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

They're also talking now about testing to go into nightclubs, one of the things the vote is going to look at,

Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




