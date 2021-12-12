Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules





- The spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant continues to make headlines at home and abroad

- The UK Parliament is set to vote on tighter Covid restrictions in the coming week

- Correspondent Kay Oliver reports scientists are warning that two Covid jabs offer little defence against Omicron

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. (Pixabay)

Scientists in the UK are warning that without further Covid-19 restrictions, the country is facing a substantial wave of infections in January.

They say two doses of a vaccine will offer little protection against being infected with new Omicron variant.

Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Kay Oliver (standing in for Gavin Grey).

Oliver says worrying information coming out about the new variant could well lead to tighter Covid measures in the country.

Scientists are predicting that if we don't take firmer action and toughen up on this new variant there could be between 25,000 and 75,000 deaths in this country over the next five months... Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

... clearly a wave of infection predicted, putting 2,000 people in hospital in daily admissions... Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

It's just been announced that basically the over-30s are to get the third booster jab. It would appear that with this new variant, the two jabs that people have been having are no defence against it. Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

Oliver says the general feeling in the UK is that the relaxation of restrictions "was not a good idea".

There will be a vote in Parliament on Tuesday about introducing 'Plan B'.

This basically means tighter restrictions, Covid passports, people wearing masks... Some Tory MPs are planning to rebel against this because I think they're saying that it does look like Christmas could possibly be cancelled again... It seems that Labour will support the government, whatever it wants to do. Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

They're also talking now about testing to go into nightclubs, one of the things the vote is going to look at, Kay Oliver, UK correspondent

