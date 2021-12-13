President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said in a statement late on Sunday night.
Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms
The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
"The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force," the statement said.
Ramaphosa is is fully vaccinated and is in self-isolation in Cape Town. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 12, 2021
President @CyrilRamaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection today, Sunday, 12 December 2021.
On his recent visit to four West African states, Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries.
Ramaphosa and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results. He also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.
The memorial proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of fface masks and social distancing.
Ramaphosa said his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure, said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.
This article first appeared on EWN : President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
