Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report





China is reportedly the highest jailor of journalists in the world, according to the 2021 special CPJ report

Concerns grow that China's influence on African economies will result in an increasing clampdown on freedom of expression and less protection for journalists on the continent

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa, Thembisa Fakude on the Committee to Protect Journalists 2021 report.

He says China is top of the list of countries that imprison journalists.

We have seen what they have been doing in Hong Kong...China has since destroyed journalism there. Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow - Africa Asia Dialogues

There were also a record number of journalists arrested in Guantanamo Bay (detention camp and US naval base). Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow - Africa Asia Dialogues

It is an important report because it reminds the general populace that the work of journalists is essential to ensure that democracy continues to thrive and there is information about what is going on. Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow - Africa Asia Dialogues

On the African Continent, he says there has been a regression regarding the safety of journalists following a period where freedoms had begun to be protected.

Africa is not doing that well. What will further exacerbate the problems in Africa is that China is one big sponsor of African economies, and if China believes what it does, then chances are you are likely to see African states not ensuring journalists are protected or thriving freedom of expression. Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow - Africa Asia Dialogues

He says there is also a challenge in how to deal with social media as the world increasingly begins to use and develop social media practices.